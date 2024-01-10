GOLD COAST — A man accused of shooting a police officer during a botched crash-and-grab at a luxury Downtown store has been charged with attempted murder and other felonies.

Deshawn Lucas, 33, faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of burglary and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in the Monday incident that ended in a shootout with responding officers, police said Wednesday.

Around 4 a.m. Monday, officers went to the Prada store, 30 E. Oak St., for calls of a crew trying to ram an SUV into the store so they could burglarize it, police said.

Lucas was an “active participant” in the Prada burglary and was seen grabbing items from inside the store before shooting at officers as he tried to get away, according to a police report obtained by the Sun-Times.

An officer, 55, was shot in his leg and hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds, police said. He was treated and released, a police spokesperson said Tuesday.

Lucas was shot multiple times, police said. Officers applied a tourniquet, and he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery Monday morning, police said. He remains in the hospital, according to court records, and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 17.

Two guns were found at the crime scene, Supt. Larry Snelling said at a Monday morning news conference. At least four cars were involved in the burglary, including one used in another armed robbery case still under investigation, according to the Sun-Times.

Lucas, whom police said lives in South Shore, has a lengthy criminal history with arrests dating back over a decade, and is wanted by federal authorities in a gun case, according to the Sun-Times.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident, which was captured by officers’ body-worn cameras as well as third-party cameras, the agency said.

Crash-and-grabs have continued to target stores as robberies and burglaries spike in the city. A West Loop luxury boutique was hit in December, while several streetwear stores were burglarized late last year. The same Gold Coast Prada store also was robbed over the summer, according to CBS 2.

In response, city officials are teaming up with Gold Coast retailers to install barriers in an effort to keep cars off of sidewalks, according to the Sun-Times.

