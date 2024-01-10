PILSEN — Neighbors are raising money for the family of a young boy who died last month after becoming sick while staying in a city-run migrant shelter in Pilsen.

Jean Carlos Martinez Rivero, 5, died Dec. 17 at Comer Children’s Hospital — just weeks after he and his family arrived in the city from Venezuela. They were staying in the shelter at 2241 S. Halsted St., one of the city’s largest with over 2,000 people.

Now, organizers are raising money to give his parents and younger brother stable housing so they don’t have to return to a city shelter — “the same type of environment where they experienced Jean Carlos’ traumatic loss,” organizers wrote in a GoFundMe.

The goal is to raise enough money for at least one year of rent along with enough to cover costs of utilities, groceries and asylum application fees, the fundraiser reads. The organizers raised about $1,500 towards a goal of $25,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

“This support will create a space for them to mourn, honor the memory of sweet Jean Carlos and begin the process of healing in a safe and secure environment while attempting to move forward without their beloved son,” organizers wrote.

The Figueroa Wu Family Foundation, which also runs the Pilsen Food Pantry, is collecting the money for Jean Carlos’ family. The group is also seeking potential landlords with available properties for the family. Anyone interested can contact them at FigueroaWuFamilyFoundation@gmail.com.

Since Jean Carlos’ death, his family has stayed in several temporary housing options, and will be brought back into a city-run shelter Thursday if they don’t find other housing, said Evelyn Figueroa, a family physician and executive director of the Figueroa Wu Family Foundation.

The city’s largest migrant shelter, 2241 S. Halsted St., on Dec. 18, 2023. A 5-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after becoming sick at the shelter. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Jean Carlos and his family arrived at the city’s landing zone for migrants Nov. 30 and were taken to the Halsted Street shelter the same day, city officials previously said. The family is among the thousands of migrants brought to Chicago from Texas in a humanitarian crisis that has overwhelmed city resources.

On Dec. 17, the boy’s family left the shelter “for part of the morning and early afternoon” and returned to the shelter about 2:30 p.m., according to the city.

About 13 minutes later, staff at the shelter “witnessed a medical emergency,” called 911 and did chest compressions on Jean Carlos until paramedics arrived, according to the city.

Jean Carlos was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined a cause of death, according to its case database. City officials said it did not appear Jean Carlos died of an infectious disease.

Prior to Jean Carlos’ death, migrants reported substandard conditions at the Pilsen shelter. The six-story building opened to migrants in October and was housing about 2,500 people as of late last month, according to city documents.

Migrants recently told Borderless Magazine the building is frigid, dusty, cramped and has dirty bathrooms and sometimes spoiled food. They also reported mistreatment from shelter workers and outbreaks of chickenpox, the flu and upper respiratory infections spreading without sufficient medical attention.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: