AUBURN GRESHAM — A long-awaited Auburn Gresham Save A Lot grocery store could reopen in the spring after the relaunch has been postponed at least three times.

Yellow Banana’s Save A Lot store, 7908 S. Halsted St., could open in April, officials told Block Club on Tuesday. Ald. David Moore (17th), whose ward includes the grocery store, shared the news with the Sun-Times on Monday.

Yellow Banana and Save A Lot “are targeting April for the re-opening of the Auburn Gresham store but have not set a firm re-opening date yet as we are continuing to work with our contractors and construction team to ensure timely completion of the remaining work,” Sarah Griffin, director of public relations and community engagement at Save A Lot, said in a statement to Block Club.

“The team experienced a number of both construction and equipment delays on the project, but we continue to make good progress and look forward to welcoming the community back into the store.”

Yellow Banana co-founder Joe Canfield speaks to Garfield Park residents at St. Michael MB Church. Credit: Trey Arline/Block Club Chicago

Previous owners shut down the discount supermarket in 2020.

Yellow Banana co-founder Joe Canfield told neighbors in June the “reimagined” Auburn Gresham grocery store could reopen the following month. The store had to “undergo a complete transformation,” including a new roof, parking lot, refrigeration equipment, floors and lighting before it could reopen, Canfield said at the time.

Construction started on the store in June, but “delays with [city] permits” that were later approved stalled the summer opening, a company spokeperson said. Store leaders targeted mid-to-late October for a new grand reopening, a spokesperson told Block Club in August.

The fall deadline passed without word from the company.

Yellow Banana next hoped to have the 79th Street store open “leading up to Thanksgiving week,” but construction delays and break-ins at other Save A Lot stores “put all projects on delay, Carlos Nelson, executive director at the Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation, told Block Club in November.

Nelson and other Auburn Gresham leaders have a weekly virtual meeting with Yellow Banana executives to discuss the store’s future, Nelson said.

The Auburn Gresham store “is being completely overhauled, inside and out,” Griffin said Tuesday. That includes “new interior and exterior paint, décor, fixtures and signage,” along with previously promised renovations, Griffin said.

“We’re excited to be able to bring a refreshed, updated Save A Lot shopping experience back to the neighborhood,” Griffin said.

Shopper KM Milton checks out a cantaloupe at Save A Lot. Credit: Mack Liederman/Block Club Chicago

Yellow Banana — an Ohio-based company that owns and operates stores under the Save A Lot name — was approved for $13.5 million in tax-increment financing and another $13 million in New Market Tax Credits and private funding in 2022 to revamp closed or dilapidated stores across the city.

Those Save A Lot stores are in South Chicago, 2858 E. 83rd St.; West Pullman, 10700 S. Halsted St.; West Lawn, 4439 W. 63rd; South Shore, 7240 S. Stony Island Ave.; Auburn Gresham, 7909 S. Halsted St.; and West Garfield Park, 420 S. Pulaski Road.

Other Yellow Banana-owned Save A Lot stores not included in the city financing include an indefinitely closed Washington Park store at 344 E. 63rd St. and an Englewood store at 832 W. 63rd, which opened quietly in May at a former Whole Foods after months of pushback.

Yellow Banana has also missed renovation deadlines at its West Pullman store, Ald. Ronnie Mosley (21st), whose ward includes in the store, said in November.

A West Garfield Park store, which Yellow Banana briefly reopened, remains closed as it awaits renovations.

When Yellow Banana opens the Auburn Gresham location, the company can begin its renovations in West Pullman and West Garfield Park, Nelson said in November.

