LITTLE VILLAGE — A woman has agreed to testify against her mother, who is accused of killing 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and cutting her baby from her womb during a 2019 attack.

Desiree Figueroa, 29, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for her role in the case, said Tandra Simonton, chief communications officer for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. Desiree Figueroa agreed to testify in the trial of Clarisa Figueroa, her mother, who’s also charged with Ochoa-Lopez’s murder.

It’s been recommended Desiree Figueroa be sentenced to 30 years, but her sentencing won’t happen until after her mother’s trial, Simonton said. Clarisa Figueroa’s trial is slated to begin later this month, according to the Sun-Times.

Both Figueroa women have been held without bail since they were charged in May 2019.

Julie Contreras, a spokesperson for Ochoa-Lopez’s relatives, told Block Club the family can’t comment on the guilty plea but will continue to seek justice for her.

The Figueroas lured a pregnant Ochoa-Lopez to Clarisa Figueroa’s Southwest Side home on April 23, 2019, with the promise of giving her baby clothes, prosecutors have said. There, the two women strangled Ochoa-Lopez and cut her baby — later named Yovanny Jadiel Lopez — from her womb, prosecutors said.

Ochoa-Lopez’s body was found in a trash can in the backyard of Clarisa Figueroa’s home, authorities said.

Clarisa Figueroa called 911 after the attack, claiming she had given birth at home, prosecutors said. Authorities determined the baby was not hers after an examination and a DNA test.

Yovanny died after nearly two months in the Intensive Care Unit at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Last year, Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, accepted an obstruction of justice plea for his role in the 2019 killing. Bobak was initially charged with concealment of a homicide, concealment of a death and obstruction of justice.

Though Bobak’s lawyer said his client had nothing to do with the slaying, prosecutors said in 2019 he was found cleaning a carpet with bleach and a hose when police arrived with a warrant to search Clarisa Figueroa’s home.

