AUSTIN — Several Chicago nonprofits are getting a share of $5 million as part of a Cook County grant program to support groups working in marginalized communities.

Officials announced the 51 recipients of the Cook County Starting Block Grant Wednesday at GirlForward offices, 6263 N. Clark St. The grants were funded through the Cook County Equity Special Purpose Fund, created to address disinvestment and inequities in the county, according to a statement from Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

Groups selected for funding focus on violence prevention, education, community and economic development, arts and culture, human rights, and health and human services, according to the release.

The grants range from $66,000 to $100,000 and will be paid over a two-year period. Many of the organizations included are concentrated on the West and South sides, such as A House in Austin, BandWith Chicago, Kitchen Possible, Changing Oasis, Chicago Community and Worker’s Rights and Bridge to Freedom.

“GirlForward is honored to participate in the Cook County Starting Block grant initiative. Thanks to this opportunity, our team will be better equipped to meet the growing needs of newcomer refugee and asylee girls in our community,” Ashley Marie, executive director of GirlForward, said in a statement.

BandWith founder Annie Palomino said she plans to use the funding to help with the group’s move into a new building next year. The East Garfield Park-based music education nonprofit has been working to meet a spring deadline for fundraising for its new headquarters, the former Loyal Casket factory building at 134 S. California Ave.

“We are really grateful for the funds as we begin transitioning. As we’re still a small organization with two full-time employees, we need this for further staff development and planning going forward,” Palomino said.

Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer, a native West Sider who worked in the nonprofit realm, said the funds allow smaller organizations to thrive and make long-term change in their communities. Many of the organizations that received funding are in his district.

“I remember having to scrap and subcontract with other bigger organizations to get work done,” Deer said during the announcement. “It’s often the smaller organizations that are doing the real work.”

