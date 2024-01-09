HUMBOLDT PARK — A bundle of infrastructure projects in the 1st Ward are up for a vote as part of Ald. Daniel La Spata’s annual participatory budgeting cycle.

Neighbors can weigh in on how the alderman should spend almost $1 million of his yearly discretionary money throughout the ward, which covers parts of Humboldt Park, Logan Square, Wicker Park, West Town and Bucktown.

This year’s seven projects include repaving residential blocks, alleys and sidewalks; improvements to the Wicker Park dog park; a new Goethe Elementary School play space and field; and upgrades to Park 399 in Humboldt Park.

The seven proposals:

Up to $240,000 to repave 1000-1199 N. Marshfield and 1500-1599 N. Bell avenues

Up to $120,000 to repave alleys behind 2232 N. Western Ave. (Western/Campbell/Belden/Lyndale) and 1400 N. Western Ave. (Western/Artesian/Hirsch/Le Moyne)

Up to $115,000 to repave the south sidewalk on 1601-1699 W. Superior St.

Up to $120,000 to repave 800-999 N. Marshfield Ave.

Up to $175,000 for an intergovernmental transfer to upgrade Wicker Park Dog Friendly Area, 1425 N. Damen Ave.

Up to $100,000 for an intergovernmental transfer for a new Goethe Elementary School play space and field, 2236 N. Rockwell St.

Up to $100,000 for an intergovernmental transfer to upgrade Park 399, 1420 N. Artesian Ave.

More details about each project proposal are online.

Residents 14 and older who live in the ward can vote online; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday at the 1st Ward Office, 1958 N. Milwaukee Ave.; or by emailing your top five choices to info@the1stward.com with your name and address.

Voting is open through Feb. 4, La Spata announced in his recent newsletter.

All alderpeople are given $1.5 million in “aldermanic menu money” each year. La Spata is allocating most of his money — about $970,000 — to be voted on for these projects. His office began participating in the democratic process in 2021, according to the ward website.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: