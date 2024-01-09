LINCOLN PARK — A dog-friendly bar recently opened in the spot formerly occupied by Golden Dagger, a music venue known for promoting local up-and-coming artists.

Hunter’s On Halsted, 2447 N. Halsted St., opened in November. Donnie Biggins, who owned Golden Dagger (previously Tonic Room), sold the bar to open a music venue in suburban Forest Park, the Forest Park Review reported.

Biggins and the owners of Hunter’s On Halsted didn’t respond to requests for comment. In an automatic response to an email, the bar owners said most of the Golden Dagger staff quit shortly after they took over.

The neighborhood bar is a place where people can bring their dogs and enjoy a drink while watching University of Illinois sporting events, according to its website. Hunter’s On Halsted may still offer some live music events, but nothing has been booked yet because of the staffing issues, according to the owners’ email.

“While we are open to booking shows in the future, our focus for the time being is to interview and hire staff, so we will not be confirming any new shows for now,” the email response reads.

John Rose, a Golden Dagger and Tonic Room regular who saw shows there multiple times each week, said he’s sad to see the music venue turned into a more traditional bar.

“It took me about 45 minutes to an hour to get there on a bus and on a train, but it was worth it for the music,” said Rose, who lives on the West Side. “I never saw a bad show there. It’s really sad to see it go because it was like a second home to me. I knew everyone who worked there and it was just a great place to see music.”

People jam out at the Golden Dagger during a monthly vinyl music event hosted by Amplified Chicago. Credit: Provided/Amplified Chicago

Built in 1894, the Halsted Street building previously housed an occultist temple, a speakeasy and a brothel, among other things.

Biggins bought the Tonic Room in 2016, and reopened it as Golden Dagger in April 2021 after remodeling it and adding a coffeehouse. When a fire severely damaged the venue in November 2021, neighbors raised more than $32,000 to support the staff and help with repairs.

“It wasn’t just four walls, it had some really cool Chicago history within it,” said Debbie Benjamin-Koller, who hosted the monthly Amplified Chicago event at Golden Dagger since November 2021. “There’s a dagger above the bar that was found in the walls during a basement renovation, wrapped in a bloody rag. It just had the cool vibe of a really old bar.”

The inside of Golden Dagger before it was closed last year. Credit: Provided/Amplified Chicago

Biggins was known for booking early-career musicians and helping them connect with others in the city’s music industry, Rose and Benjamin-Koller said. Biggins offered open office hours where he’d share advice and help aspiring artists connect with other industry professionals, Rose said.

“Golden Dagger gave people the opportunity to display their artistry and build a following so they could get off the ground,” Benjamin-Koller said. “You don’t see that very often, it’s hard to find a space that gives people a chance.”

Many of the performers and event organizers at Golden Dagger were women, LGBTQ+ people and other marginalized artists, said Benjamin-Koller, whose event featured DJs playing rare vinyl.

Because Biggins gave Benjamin-Koller a chance, she was able to grow her meetups from a few friends to more than a hundred regular attendees, she said. The success of the monthly events also inspired Benjamin-Koller to start a soul music club, Heart of Chicago Soul Club, “which probably wouldn’t have happened without Golden Dagger,” she said.

“Donnie was very clear about the fact he wanted to empower women and others who might not have access to opportunities in the music industry,” Benjamin-Koller said. “We were able to build a community at our events because of how friendly the space was.”

An Amplified Chicago DJ spins vinyls during the group’s monthly event at Golden Dagger. Credit: Provided/Amplified Chicago

Since Golden Dagger closed, Benjamin-Koller said she’s struggled to find another music venue to host Amplified Chicago because most venues aren’t open during the day or don’t have the necessary space.

“It was a lovely little nook to gather and build community,” Benjamin-Koller said. “There are a lot of bars in this city, but this was truly a local gem. It had a neighborhood feel to it, but it was progressive at the same time.”

