ENGLEWOOD — A South Side pop-up space created by local organizers to give neighbors a place to unwind and connect will soon transform into an ice skating rink for all ages.

The Englewood Breakroom, a pop-up plaza at the corner of 63rd and Justine streets, will trade in its bright blue, orange and gold court and become an ice skating rink for all of January.

Corie Luckett, founder of clothing store Englewood Branded and co-creator of the Englewood Breakroom, announced the news on Instagram last week.

Weather permitting, neighbors of all ages can skate the Englewood rink starting Tuesday. It’s $5 to rent skates, and everyone must scan and sign a waiver before they hit the rink, Luckett said.

The “Miracle on 63rd Street” skating rink will be open 4-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-8 p.m. Saturdays.

Luckett wanted to bring an ice skating rink to Englewood that “we were capable of doing at this moment,” he said.

That meant swapping the “real” ice some rinks might use for “the next best thing”: “synthetic,” portable ice that can be “put together like a puzzle piece” over the plaza’s concrete surface, Luckett said.

“The best thing is that this opportunity is bringing more than the Englewood community together — it’s bringing the city together,” Luckett said. “That’s a pretty amazing thing we can do on the corner of 63rd Street.”

Luckett opened the Englewood Breakroom in July with Teamwork Englewood’s Cecile DeMello and art direction from the Englewood Arts Collective. It was one of 10 projects awarded grants of up to $500,000 under the Chicago Recovery Plan to revitalize vacant land into community-led spaces.

Since its inception, the pop-up plaza has become a community hub, hosting themed festivals, open mics, food giveaways, football nights and more.

Corie Luckett, founder of Englewood Branded, speaks at the grand opening of the Englewood Breakroom on Friday, June 30. Credit: Atavia Reed/Block Club Chicago

In December, Luckett hosted Miracle on 63rd Street, a holiday-themed celebration with presents, a hot chocolate tent, real reindeer, live performances and free food at the plaza.

Luckett saw a Fox32 segment where an Englewood mother at the event said she couldn’t provide presents for her children, and he found the family “and made sure that they had everything they wanted for Christmas,” he said.

The ice skating rink is a continuation of Miracle on 63rd Street and Luckett’s efforts to “bring things to my community that we wouldn’t naturally see or have access to on a daily basis,” he said.

Luckett’s mother — his biggest inspiration — had a “big heart when it came to the community and always made it happen by squeezing two quarters together,” he said.

She died from breast cancer in 2020. Staying true to what she instilled and living out her promise has helped Luckett ensure Englewood thrives, he said.

“I don’t know how many times we’ve watched someone’s story on television and wished we were in that position,” Luckett said. “Our mission is to be able to bring some of those fairytale fantasies to life right here in the community that is well deserved but very seldom gets the opportunity.”

Englewood Breakroom co-creator Corie Luckett will open the “Miracle on 63rd Street” ice skating rink this week. Credit: Corie Luckett

The ice skating rink is just opening, but teachers have already called asking if they can bring students for field trips, Luckett said.

Throughout the month, Luckett will host themed nights at the rink for teenagers and families, he said.

The ice skating rink is one of many pursuits Luckett has planned to “bring the connection back within our families and spread love from the youth to our elders,” he said. That’s when “we can start to create magic,” he said.

When the youth step out on the ice minutes away from their backyards, hopefully, they’ll “lock in” and understand how important it is to dream together, Luckett said.

“I want people, but especially the youth, to understand how important it is to be a part of changing the narrative,” Luckett said. “Regardless of what is playing out for us, we have the last say in how it actually goes once we put in our work.”

