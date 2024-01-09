DOWNTOWN — Dreaming of warmer days to come? The city announced its summer event schedule Tuesday, giving us a lot to look forward to.

Millennium Park turns 20 this year, and the city is celebrating July 18-21 with a four-day birthday party that includes activities for kids and families, workouts, new public art, dance performances and concerts, according to a news release from the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Headliners are still to be announced.

Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., will also bring back its residency program, with five cultural organizations showcasing their work in the park throughout the summer, according to the news release.

Blues Fest, Jazz Fest and the Air and Water Show will return Downtown, and the Taste of Chicago, which was moved to September last year to make way for NASCAR, is sticking with its later schedule.

The schedule is subject to change, according to the department. Updates and more information is available on the city’s events website and Millennium Park’s website.

Dozens pack around Buckingham Fountain to watch a performer backflip over people during the Taste of Chicago in Grant Park on Sept. 9, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The schedule:

Chicago Farmers Markets: May-October in Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., and various locations. More information online.

Maxwell Street Market: Sundays, May-October, 800 S. Desplaines St.

Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony and Parade: May 25 at Daley Plaza and on State Street.

Millennium Park Summer Workouts: Saturdays, May 18-August 31 on the Great Lawn of the park, 201 E. Randolph St.

House Music Conference: May 31 at Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St.

Chicago Gospel Music Festival: June 1 at Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.

Chicago House Music Festival: June 2 at Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.

Chicago Blues Festival: June 6-9 at Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park

Millennium Park Summer Music Series: Mondays and Thursdays, July 1-Aug. 8 at Pritzker Pavilion

Millennium Park Summer Film Series: Tuesdays, July 9-Aug. 27 at Pritzker Pavilion

Chicago SummerDance: June-September at various locations citywide. More information online.

Millennium Park 20th Anniversary Celebration: July 18-21 at Pritzker Pavilion and throughout Millennium Park

Chicago Air and Water Show: Aug. 10-11 at North Avenue Beach, 1601 N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and along the lakefront.

Chicago Jazz Festival: Aug. 29-Sept. 1 at Millennium Park and various locations citywide.

Taste of Chicago: Sept. 6-8 in Grant Park, 331 E. Randolph St. Three additional neighborhood sites and dates TBD.

World Music Festival Chicago: Sept. 20-Sept. 29 at Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St., and various locations citywide.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: