LOGAN SQUARE — Construction on a highly anticipated project to improve the neighborhood’s busy traffic circle is set to begin this spring.

A complete overhaul of the traffic circle, including a Logan Square and Avondale portion of Milwaukee Avenue — a project that has been in the works for over a decade — finally has a contractor after a competitive bidding process was pushed back four times last year, said Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th).

“I’m happy that we were finally able to get this project out to bid. That was the most important step,” Ramirez-Rosa said. “The latest update that we could get from the Chicago Department of Transportation and from Procurement Services is that we are on track to start in spring of 2024. I think this is going to be a really great project when it’s completed.”

The city’s plans to rework the Logan Square traffic circle and converted it to two-way traffic was decided on after community feedback. Credit: CDOT

An aerial view of the traffic circle at Logan Boulevard and Milwaukee and Kedzie avenues in Logan Square on Jan. 4, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The massive project has a few moving parts: Work along Milwaukee between Belmont Avenue and Logan Boulevard will bring new raised sidewalks, gutters, street lighting, traffic signals, trees curb extensions and bike lanes.

A reroute of Kedzie Avenue north of Milwaukee at the station through what is currently the bus turnaround will create a public plaza adjacent to the Logan Square Blue Line station and reroute Milwaukee around the square “to create a unified Logan Square,” city planners have said. The roads surrounding the square will be converted to two-way traffic.

The portion of Kedzie Avenue that includes El Cid and Same Day Cafe will be incorporated into the plaza, so instead of driving up to those businesses, residents will walk through the plaza to get to them.

An upgrade of the square plaza surrounding the Illinois Centennial Monument is also part of the plan.

The improved circle will have separated bike lanes, and the plaza will be able to house the Logan Square Farmers Market in spring and summer.

“La Placita” will comprise gathering spots and green space in the area surrounding the Logan Square Blue Line station and will cause a rerouting of Kedzie Avenue. Credit: Google Maps; CDOT

A revamp of the Blue Line station canopy could also kick off later this year, overlapping with the traffic circle project, though the project’s timeline is still being ironed out, the alderman said.

Capitol Cement Co. will work on the street resurfacing and circle overhaul project pending a final agreement with the Chicago Department of Transportation and the Illinois Department of Transportation, since the cement company’s calculation of the project is 10 percent more than CDOT’s engineering estimate, according to the alderman and documents shared with Block Club.

Milwaukee from Belmont to Logan will get raised crosswalks and longer curb extensions to allow more outdoor seating for restaurants.

The project, initially set to cost at least $26.8 million, is supported by approximately $11.8 million in federal grants and $10-$15 million in tax-increment finance dollars. Capitol Cement Co. now estimates the work at $27.4 million, which takes into account inflation and higher supply and demand costs, Ramirez-Rosa said.

Added costs were also included based upon dense underground and above-ground infrastructure and utilities, transportation department officials said.

The remodel, which was set to begin last year, has been delayed numerous times. The pandemic and a global supply chain shortage have impacted several citywide construction projects and the city is still playing catch up, Ramirez-Rosa said.

But after years of planning and setbacks, the project’s future is now more concrete.

A cyclist rides along the stretch of Milwaukee Avenue without a bike lane in Logan Square on Nov. 22, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The “full” rebuild of the road is a big project that will take two construction seasons, officials have said. If all goes according to plan, it will wrap up in summer of 2026, Ramirez-Rosa said.

“Once that construction starts, it’s going to impact the entire area and that impact will be felt for two years until the project is in fact completed,” he said. “We’ve been pushing every department every step of the way.”

Residents have complained about the dangerous circular intersection for years, and most have cheered the city’s plans. It’s been the site of many crashes and near-crashes over the years.

An aerial view of the traffic circle at Logan Boulevard and Milwaukee and Kedzie avenues in Logan Square on Jan. 4, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Some neighbors have asked if a temporary light or red-light camera to curb speeding could be installed at the intersection, but Ramirez-Rosa said that would be cost-prohibitive, given that the improvements meant to address the traffic issues will be incorporated into the redesign.

The alderman plans to host a series of informational meetings for neighbors and business owners in conjunction with CDOT and Logan Square Preservation to keep people updated once an exact start date is determined by the city and final details are ironed out, he said.

