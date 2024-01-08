CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday.

The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.

Participants are encouraged to file their applications as soon as possible. Residents are picked on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents typically pay $600-$1,500 for the repairs, which is “significantly below” what a private contractor would usually charge, according to the city. Older citizens and people with disabilities can receive a 50 percent discount.

Those interested can apply by calling 311 or submitting an application online or through the 311 app.

Residents who call to apply should specifically mention they want to participate in the Shared Cost Sidewalk Program and note if they are an older person or have disabilities. They’ll need the property owner’s full name, a phone number, email address and the address of the property in need of sidewalk repair.

The Department of Transportation will survey the nominated sidewalks to see if they do need repairs. If they are eligible, CDOT will send them a cost estimate this spring.

More information is available online.

