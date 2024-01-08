CHICAGO — When it snows this year, city employees won’t be the ones shoveling the sidewalks.

In Chicago, building owners must shovel the sidewalks near their properties as soon as possible after a storm or risk a stiff fine.

This could change next year. A group of City Council members are designing a pilot program that would require the city to publicly fund snow removal on some sidewalks.

Alderpeople are choosing the areas that will be publicly plowed based on their population density and demographics, said Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st), who sponsored the ordinance.

The group is prioritizing areas where there are more families and people with disabilities so the program reaches the people who need cleared sidewalks the most, La Spata said.

“It reflects a lot of privilege to be able to not only say, ‘I don’t need the sidewalks to be plowed,’ but also, ‘Every Chicagoan is capable of shoveling,’” La Spata said.

“I’ve seen people in wheelchairs as well as seniors and kids really struggle when a stretch of sidewalk isn’t cleared. And we might be asking too much of people when it comes to shoveling if they’re older or have long or inconsistent work hours. It might just not be a possibility.”

A City Council committee will likely share more information about the pilot program in spring, La Spata said.

For now, the legal responsibility of shoveling sidewalks still falls to the people who own the buildings near them.

Here’s what you need to know about shoveling in Chicago:

If I’m A Renter, Do I Have To Shovel?

Double check your lease to see if it’s your job to shovel when it snows.

Building owners are responsible for shoveling the sidewalks near their properties, but some landlords require their tenants to take care of it as part of their lease agreement, according to the city’s website.

When Should I Shovel After It Snows?

Building owners are responsible for clearing the snow off the sidewalks every day of the week, according to the city’s ordinance.

Snow that falls 7 a.m.-7 p.m. must be removed no later than 10 p.m., according to the city’s guidelines. Snow that falls at night, between 7 p.m.-7 a.m., must be removed by 10 a.m.

What Does A Properly Shoveled Sidewalk Look Like?

People should clear a path at least 5 feet wide on all the sidewalks next to their property, according to the city’s website. This includes any crosswalk ramps.

If your building is on a corner lot, you have to remove the snow and ice from the sidewalks and crosswalk ramps on each side of your building.

Don’t shovel the snow into areas or objects that people need to use. For example, don’t move snow off the sidewalks and into transit stops, parking spaces, bike lanes, bike racks or anywhere else that could impede traffic. Also, don’t allow snow to block fire hydrants and storm grates.

What Should I Do If I See Snowy Sidewalks?

If you notice property owners aren’t clearing the sidewalks they’re responsible for maintaining, you can report them to the city.

To make a report, call 311. You can request a reference number for the report so that you can track when the problem is resolved. You can also submit a service request online.

Make sure to provide a specific address where the problem is occurring.

If you want to report streets or alleys that need to be plowed, it’s a different form. You can access that form online here or call 311.

What Happens If I Don’t Shovel?

People can receive citations for each day they fail to shovel. The fines are $50-$500 and are determined on a case-by-case basis, according to the city’s website.

