EDGEWATER — Ali Buck did not know her apartment building was on fire until friends texted her from miles away.

The morning of Dec. 29, Buck woke up to the messages from concerned friends, who saw on the Citizen app that the Edison, 5200 N. Sheridan Road, was up in flames.

Buck said no alarms went off in her sixth-floor unit or hallway — steps away from where the blaze had started.

“I opened my door and it was just a wall of black smoke,” she said. “No alarms going off.”

Buck said she crawled through the hallway, using her phone as a flashlight, calling for help and feeling for the walls as she tried to escape, before passing out.

The 28-year-old said she woke up in an ambulance. Firefighters had rescued her. But she was still having trouble breathing from the smoke inhalation. Her cat, Goose, was dead.

Buck was one of two people hospitalized in critical condition after the Dec. 29 fire, which billowed smoke as far as seven blocks away, bringing 150-plus firefighters to the scene and creating a panic among residents trying to escape the 200-plus unit building. The cause of the fire is still unknown, Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

Tenants had informed building management of fire safety issues in a November meeting, after a minor fire a month earlier raised evacuation concerns, said Buck, a member of the Edison Tenants Association.

Buck, who is now reviewing legal options related to her injuries, said requests at that meeting to fix fire alarms, repair several fire exit doors and install maps of evacuation instructions were ignored.

“They knew about these issues,” Buck said. “We’ve been doing our best to have a good working relationship with the building management, and have struggled with that.”

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a sixth-floor fire at 5200 N. Sheridan Rd. in Edgewater that resulted in two people being transported on Dec. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Tenants gathered outside the Edison the night of the fire to demand audible fire alarms and a “functional” emergency plan, said Arieh Venick, community organizer with the Metropolitan Tenants Organization.

A judged ordered the 100-year-old building into receivership last year after a failed rehab effort by delinquent investors. California-based Trigild Inc. took over as property manager. The company’s website says it has handled over 1,500 court-appointed assignments, liquidating “billions of dollars” of assets including real estate.

Trigild did not return Block Club’s requests for comment.

Buck provided Block Club with an automated voicemail Trigild sent to tenants more than a day after the fire.

“Your safety is our top priority. Our hearts go out to you after the fire incident,” the voicemail said. “We’re working tirelessly to restore normalcy. Your safety is our top priority.”

People sit outside as the Chicago Fire Department responds to a sixth-floor fire at 5200 N. Sheridan Rd. in Edgewater that resulted in two people being transported on Dec. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Venick said the Edison is a mixed-income building, with a portion of tenants receiving affordable housing vouchers. The Edison has frequently changed hands and was foreclosed on last year, according to public records.

Tenants have filed 59 complaints through 311 to the Department of Buildings since 2008, a department spokesperson said. The Edison has failed some of its inspections in recent years, including two conducted by the Chicago Fire Department’s Bureau of Fire Prevention: one of them Tuesday after the fire and another in October 2022, the Department of Buildings spokesperson said.

There is an open court case against building ownership stemming from issues with the exterior walls, and a pending case related to elevator violations, the spokesperson said.

In August, about 20 tenants of the Edison rallied outside the building, complaining of leaking pipes, dripping ceilings, warped floors, chunks of drywall falling, rat infestations and more. Other dire conditions were reported by tenants while the building underwent renovations in 2017.

The most recent inspection Jan. 2 found the building “did not sustain significant structural damage and no dangerous and hazardous conditions were identified,” the buildings spokesperson said.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a sixth-floor fire at 5200 N. Sheridan Rd. in Edgewater that resulted in two people being transported on Dec. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Many Edison tenants have already moved back in, even though some walls are still covered in black soot, electricity can be spotty and there’s water damage from the firefight, Buck said. Following the blaze, officials with the Fire Department praised building management for moving tenants who were most impacted into empty units, but Buck said that’s left them sleeping on floors.

Venick said Trigild recently informed tenant leadership the company would be leaving the building Jan. 17 as the Edison goes through the final stages of another sale. But tenants are still demanding Trigild reduce rents for those living in the building during and after the fire, Venick said.

Sam Martorano, a resident of the Edison and Section 8 voucher recipient, said he’s seen at least four different companies manage the building in his 10 years living there.

“A lot of these companies, they don’t stay around long enough to really care what happens to the building. It’s always only a temporary fix,” Martorano said. “They’re here to collect a paycheck, sorry to say. They know they’re going to be moving on.”

Buck was discharged from a local hospital, where she had been intubated, the weekend after the fire. She has since been up most of the night coughing and is still having trouble breathing, she said. Her parents flew into town to stay with her at a friend’s house in the suburbs, she said.

Former Edison resident Ali Buck with her cat, Goose, who died in the Dec. 29 fire at the building. Credit: Ali Buck

What comes next is unclear, but Buck said she’s certain she’ll never go back to the Edison.

“I wouldn’t wish what happened to me upon anyone,” Buck said. “There’s been waves of emotion, questioning of if it was really as bad as I remember, dissociation, denial, all these parts of grief and trauma response. It’s a privilege to have family and good health insurance through this.”

Martorano, 63, is thinking about moving, but foresees “hassles” in transporting his things, completing paperwork for new Section 8 vouchers and finding another place that’s affordable in the neighborhood he’s long considered home.

“I’m stuck here for now,” Martorano said. “I’m hoping the next management will get more on the ball.”

