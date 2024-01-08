CHICAGO — Divvy says its prices for most bicycle, e-bike and scooter rentals in the city will be going up on Feb. 5, according to Divvy’s website.

Divvy day pass prices will be increasing $1.60 and will cost $18.10 as of Feb. 5, according to Divvy’s website. Day passes include 180 minutes of bicycle rental, and any time beyond that will cost one cent more at 18 cents per minute in February.

For people who don’t have Divvy memberships or passes, the price per minute for bicycles will rise one cent to 18 cents, according to Divvy’s website. The price for scooter and e-bike rentals for non-members or people with day passes will rise two cents to 44 cents per minute.

Prices for annual memberships will be increasing $13 a year to $143.90 annually, according to Divvy’s website. For annual members, bicycle rides longer than 45 minutes will increase one cent to 18 cents per minute. The increased annual member price per minute for e-bikes will be 18 cents and the price per minute for scooters will be 29 cents.

There will also be increases to out-of-station parking fees for Divvy rentals, according to Divvy’s website.

Divvy previously raised its membership and per minute prices in 2022 and 2023. The service had 550,000 riders in 2022, according to a city of Chicago press release.

Divvy for Everyone — which provides $5 annual memberships for residents receiving financial assistance like SNAP, FAFSA or public housing — will not increase in price, according to Divvy’s website.

More information about fare changes can be found on the Divvy website.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: