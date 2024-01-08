CHICAGO — The city will get hit with 2-5 inches of snow during two storms Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect 8 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday, warning the storms will feature wet snow and gusting winds that could make for dangerous travel.

The first round of snow is expected to begin about 8 p.m. Monday and will last into Tuesday morning, with the heaviest snow expected 1-5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. It’ll fall heavily for three to four hours — just before many drivers will hit the road for the morning commute. Chicago’s expected to get 2-3 inches of snow during that first heavy snowfall.

Drivers should prepare for “greatly increased travel times” during Tuesday morning rush hour, the weather agency warned.

The snow will lighten up around daybreak Tuesday, though it won’t stop, according to the National Weather service.

The second snowstorm will hit in the mid-morning Tuesday and continue into the evening, though it’s not yet clear how much snow could fall. Some parts of northern Illinois could get more than 6 inches during the second storm, but Chicago is not expected to be hit as hard, according to the National Weather Service.

Round 1 arrives this evening. Most of the snow is expected to accumulate in a brief window, likely 3-4 hours or less just prior to including the early-AM commute. Travelers for Tuesday morning should be prepared for greatly-increased travel times during the AM commute. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/9X8ufY8BaJ — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 8, 2024

Here's a general overview of expected precipitation types, intensities, and timings. To use this slide, find your general area in the inset map and identify the number. Look at the associated line number on the graph at the right. (4/5) pic.twitter.com/EtW8YXoT48 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 8, 2024

The snow is expected to be wet, heavy and accumulating. The storms could be accompanied by wind gusts up to 30 mph.

The storms will make the roads slippery, and travel could be “hazardous” at times, according to the National Weather Service.

During the peak of the storm late Monday into early Tuesday, snowfall could fall at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour with visibility decreased to a half mile, according to the National Weather Service.

People should slow down and be cautious while driving and traveling, according to the weather agency.

Monday will otherwise be cloudy and chilly, with an expected high around 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday will be rainy, snowy and breeze, with temperatures expected to top out at 37 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to see more snow and be cloudy and breezy, with a high of 34 degrees.

Thursday and Friday could also see more snow, and they’ll be cold with expected highs of 33 and 34 degrees, respectively.

