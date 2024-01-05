CHICAGO — Three decades of Wicked-ness don’t come easy.

“I tell people it’s ups and downs, ups and downs,” said Wicked Entertainment co-founder Mickey “Sleepy” Elahi. “Many times we were at the bottom and we had to figure out how to get back on top.”

Elahi and his longtime friend and business partner Sinbad started Wicked Entertainment in 1993 with $1,500 they made from promoting an artist for an L.A. label.

An indie hip-hop label was a rare bird in Chicago at the time — the city was getting national attention as the home of alternative bands like Smashing Pumpkins and Urge Overkill. Rappers like Twista, Common, Ten Tray and Da Brat were getting some traction, but guys like Elahi and Sinbad saw the wealth of hip-hop talent bubbling under the radar in their hometown. Wicked Entertainment was born.

Some 30 years later, Wicked is celebrating its anniversary milestone with reissues of vintage vinyl and cassettes, formats currently enjoying a nostalgic resurgence.

Wicked has been as much a labor of love as a business for Elahi and Sinbad. “It’s not an easy path, you know, running a record label. It is a shady business,” said Elahi.

And keeping an independent label alive — for a decade, let alone three — is an impressive feat. Wicked’s first artist release, 1994’s E.C Illa’s “Live from the Ill” EP, hit big and put the young label on the map.

And talk about keeping things local: “The funny thing is,” Elahi said, “is that we all went to grammar school together.” (Elahi, Sinbad and E.C Illa attended Lakeview’s Nettelhorst Elementary.)

“But I didn’t know that [E.C] was rapping at the time and putting out independent records on [local college stations] WNUR and WHPK and stuff like that,” Elahi said.

Los Marijuanos was Wicked’s next major success. The label also released a string of compilation albums of Chicago talent, which brought attention to the city’s hip-hop scene.

Mickey “Sleepy” Elahi, executive director and co-founder of Wicked Entertainment, poses for a portrait on Jan. 2, 2024 amid re-issues of the label’s vinyls, cassettes, CDs and merchandise to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the collective. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

As the music world morphed into the realm of digital delivery with Napster, emusic and mp3.com, Wicked adapted, though Elahi and Sinbad saw early on that there was no real money in it for the label or the artists.

“We just embraced giving out certain songs just for promotion,” said Elahi.

They instead stayed afloat by going directly to retailers — and to flea markets, where they made far more per unit sold than through any streaming service or traditional distributor.

They also promoted and booked tours for artists they liked that weren’t even on their label, which became another revenue source.

“We cut out the middleman, we cut out the promoters. We cut out a lot of the extra headaches we used to have with people not paying us. We work with groups that are not necessarily signed to [Wicked]. But we like to help people build their own companies and their own brands. I’ve always said that we got to help other people because we always get blessings in return,” Elahi said.

So to celebrate their 30-year long journey, Wicked Entertainment has launched that vinyl and cassette reissue program. And you read that right — cassettes.

“I found in my warehouse a bunch of old cassettes that I had, so I started selling them,” said Elahi. “And then people were saying, ‘You should make this into a cassette,’ ‘Make that into a cassette.’ I think it’s like a novelty and a collector’s item. What I’ve noticed is that every time I have stuff out of print, people are out there selling them for a hundred dollars on eBay.”

The vinyl reissues are the heart of the program, Elahi said. Wicked never released vinyl versions of many of their albums over the years, as CDs were the dominant format for much of that time. The label’s six-volume “Midwest Mobstaz—Straight Up Gangsta Sh#t” series (released 2001-06) is among those getting new life with the reissue program, Elahi said.

Wicked is also capitalizing on the renewed interest in house music by re-releasing the music that fans and retailers have told them is most in demand.

“[Vinyl] is hip and it’s cool and it’s trendy,” said Elahi. “You can look at the inserts and read the credits and the shout-outs. It’s this [thing] you can touch and feel, you know? It’s such a cool thing — a piece of plastic that you put a needle on that’s made of a diamond that actually plays pretty good quality music. You can connect it to your system and play it loud in your house and feel the bass.”

With their first 30 years in the books, is Elahi surprised that he and Sinbad were able to make this labor of love an ongoing success?

“Actually, we were probably big-time delusional. We thought with Rap-A-Lot Records and all these bigger companies [that] we were just gonna be hundred-millionaires,” he laughed. “But I’m not surprised because music gives you a feeling that will always bring you back to a certain time, and there’s always new ears that haven’t heard the music.”

Wicked Entertainment vinyl and cassettes, as well as hats, shirts, posters and other products, are for sale on their website.

