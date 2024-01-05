NORTH LAWNDALE — Rafi Ahmad’s passion for social justice started young, when his Ogden International School in Gold Coast merged with Jenner Academy of the Arts in Cabrini Green.

That’s when Ahmad learned of the disparity in resources at his former school compared to Jenner Academy. Now a 17-year-old senior at the prestigious Walter Payton College Prep, Ahmad spends much of his time in school trying to create ways to make the world more equitable, starting with the environment.

“I noticed that when the schools merged together, [Jenner] didn’t have what we had. They didn’t have the opportunities we did,” Ahmad said. “I did a math coaching program with my teacher and learned about social justice through that. It really opened my eyes to so much.”

Last year, Ahmad, a native West Sider who now lives in Ukrainian Village, established Operation Viridis, an organization dedicated to addressing the climate crisis in Chicago. Ahmad’s effort has helped plant nearly 2,000 trees in underserved neighborhoods since its founding, according to the project’s website.

With the help of the environmental justice nonprofit the Gardeneers and a grant, this fall Ahmad planted ten trees at the Spaulding Memorial Garden near North Lawndale College Prep, 1615 S. Christiana Ave.

Ahmad was awarded the $10,000 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes to aid in his work planting trees and addressing environmental racism.

The work is just the start of what Ahmad hopes to do in making the West Side more resilient to the impacts of climate change. Through Operation Viridis, he aims to plant a total of 5,000 trees by the end of this year, many of them planned for the West and Southwest Sides — two of the hottest areas in the city, a new study showed.

“There is a huge disparity between tree canopies on the North Side, and the South and West Sides. After I went down the rabbit hole learning about all of this, I realized these trees are really needed,” Ahmad said. “Although shade can’t instantly fix it, we have to try making a difference.”

Rafi Ahmad (center) joins volunteers with the Gardeneers to plant fruit trees in North Lawndale. Credit: Courtesy Operation Viridis

With the funds from the prize, Ahmad distributed thousands of flyers throughout the city to bring awareness to climate injustice and provide information about resources for getting the city to plant trees in people’s yards.

It’s all part of the effort to address disparities in climate resiliency throughout the city, he said.

Chicago experienced “oppressive and dangerous heat” this summer, though its effects are not felt equally across the city. A city study on heat disparity shows the West and Southwest sides having higher temperatures during heat waves than North Side and lakefront communities.

In West Side neighborhoods like North Lawndale, temperatures are on average higher than most other Chicago communities, according to data from the Chicago Region Trees Initiative.

Trees keep neighborhoods cooler by providing shade, according to the initiative, as well as absorb rainwater to alleviate flooding, where the West Side saw nine inches of rain during the summer.

In addition to adding tree canopies in disinvested neighborhoods, Ahmad is also looking to boost the lack of healthy food options in those areas. At the Spaulding Memorial Garden, Ahmad and his collaborators planted fruit trees to help the environment and introduce new food sources.

“We were thrilled to work with Rafi on his project for mitigating food insecurity with fruit trees,” Gardeneer’s director of partnerships Paris Monaghan said. “We have been in our Spaulding Memorial Garden since 2015, excited that soon we will have a beautiful canopy as well as a food forest. It was great to work with him in the garden.”

Ahmad has been a Boy Scout since the 5th grade, and the tree planting project also serves as his community project required for him to become an Eagle Scout.

After high school, Ahmad said he plans to go to college and specialize in international relations. He also wants to learn Mandarin, inspired by a trip he took to Taiwan.

Planting trees also factors heavily into his future plans.

“I’ve always liked doing community service,” Ahmad said. “But I suppose that I planted a seed in my own head to [want to] provide help to others.”

