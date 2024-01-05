NORTH LAWNDALE — West Siders can chat with city officials and give input on the planned Ogden Avenue redesign at a community workshop next week.

The workshop for the Ogden Avenue Corridor Improvements Project is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Legacy Charter High School, 3318 W. Ogden Ave. The session will focus on street design, asking neighbors to weigh in on possible roadway configurations.

Officials from the city’s transportation department will pick up previous discussions about how to incorporate seating, flags or art projects, lighting, public spaces and other features to bring more amenities to Ogden, according to the meeting announcement. Neighbors will be able to participate in activities to help officials finalize the design.

You can RSVP here. Food will be provided.

Next week’s session is the third and final workshop. Presentation materials for prior workshops are on the city’s website. You can also contact the project team with questions or comments here.

The project focuses on Ogden Avenue between Western Avenue and Pulaski Road. The street, named after Chicago’s first mayor, William B. Ogden, was once a major road that stretched for at least 10 miles from Lincoln Park to suburban Naperville.

The planned improvements include road geometry and intersection improvements, resurfacing, better water drainage, new sidewalks, pedestrian signs, ADA-compliant ramps and crosswalks, curb extensions, bike stations, new street lighting, traffic signals, updated markings, seating areas and landscaping, according to the city’s planning materials.

Respondents from previous meetings said they see Ogden as a vital stretch of the West Side with potential for businesses and other developments. When asked to name current community staples, they highlighted Douglass Park, the Firehouse, churches, health clinics and restaurants.

“I would like Ogden Avenue to feel like a celebration of the community it is a part of,” one person said.

The site for Grace Manor Apartments, a 65-unit affordable housing development at 3400 W. Ogden Ave., in North Lawndale on Dec. 11, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The project is also seeing a significant financial boost. It was awarded $20 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

“Improving street safety and increasing multimodal transportation infrastructure makes for safer, more active and more vibrant communities,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth said in a statement. “I’m proud to announce this important funding to help the city of Chicago to make much-needed improvements to catalyze economic development, enhance community connectivity and improve quality of life for the North Lawndale community.”

There is no timeline for construction yet. There will be public meetings and meetings with the community advisory group through the winter, said Erica Schroeder, spokesperson for the transportation department.

The city has been working to address traffic fatalities on the West Side for several years. This includes improving pedestrian and bike access near the Garfield Park Conservatory.

A 2017 Vision Zero Chicago Action Plan identified Austin, North Lawndale, and Garfield Park as high crash areas. The report, which aims to reduce traffic fatalities in the city to zero by 2026, also found that Black Chicagoans are twice as likely to die in a crash than other city residents.

Revitalizing the thoroughfare is a central component to the North Lawndale Quality of Life plan. West Side neighbors spent years demanding that the CTA restore the No. 157 Ogden bus between the Pulaski Pink Line and Downtown. The route was restarted in 2020.

Other major developments along Ogden Avenue area include Lawndale Redefined, a $31.4 million plan to build a community arts and tech center, affordable housing and a grocery store with a rooftop bistro on vacant land at 3400 W. Ogden Ave.

Nearby will be Grace Manor, a $40 million development of a former police parking lot into a six-story affordable housing apartment complex at 3201-3423 W. Ogden Ave.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

