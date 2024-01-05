CHICAGO — Keith Lee agrees: Chicago has some of the United States’ best food.

Lee, the Las Vegas-based hugely popular TikTok food critic, launched the Keith Lee and Family Food Tour on Aug. 4, visiting restaurants in Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Detroit and New York. He hit up Chicago in September.

In a TikTok post Friday, Lee ranked Chicago as his third-favorite stop on the tour, raving about consistently great dishes from Lincoln Park to Austin and Bronzeville. Houston ranked second while New Orleans snagged the top spot.

“Almost every time we got food … absolutely delicious,” Lee said. “It was just an amazing place for me to be in. I love it there.”

Lee has developed a massive following through his honest reviews of food, service and ambiance at restaurants across the country, with a particular focus on Black-owned places. He tries the food — usually eating out of takeout boxes in his car and rating it on a scale of 10 — but has friends and family place orders anonymously to ensure the same food quality and service not-famous diners would get.

Lee usually visits places recommended to him by followers, but sometimes he will oblige when a restaurant owner asks him to swing by — as Lincoln Park’s Soul Prime Chicago did, becoming a stop on Lee’s Chicago tour.

The power of the “Keith Lee effect” is real. His reviews can make or break a restaurant — or get entire cities up in arms.

Here’s where and what Lee ate in Chicago:

1969 N. Halsted St.

Website

The Black-owned “elevated soul food” restaurant opened in May in Lincoln Park, serving familiar classics such as fried green tomatoes, baked and fried chicken and catfish, as well as weekend brunch with shrimp and grits and a peach cobbler waffle.

Owner Shonya “Chef Royce” Williams emailed Lee upon hearing he’d be in Chicago and asked him to visit, Lee said on his TikTok.

Lee tried the collard green dip (8 out of 10), chicken wings (8.7/10) with the cornbread (9.3/10), catfish nuggets (5/10 — 7.9/10 with the house hot sauce), peach lemonade (8.3/10) and the short rib taco (9.2/10).

“I feel like all this place needs is time and experience,” Lee said.

Later, Lee stopped inside to meet Williams and offer his critique, which Williams happily accepted. It was then Williams shared that her then-4-month-old restaurant was struggling financially, making just a few hundred dollars in sales and not getting support from the community, Williams told the Sun-Times.

Enter the “Keith Lee effect.”

Lee’s TikTok of Soul Prime has over 9 million views. But Lee’s visit immediately drew crowds to Soul Prime, with hours-long wait times, Lee said. The power of that attention has brought the restaurant a steady stream of customers since, Williams told the Sun-Times.

Cleo’s Southern Cuisine

4248 S. Cottage Grove Ave. and 190 N. Wells St.

Website

Online orders

Ten out of ten is rare from Lee, but this soul food eatery with a Creole twist can claim it.

Lee hit up the Bronzeville location with his sister and spent $121 on a veritable feast, with instructions from the staff to “hold the bottom; it’s a lot of love in there,” Lee said. Though the food took an hour, Lee had no complaints about the quality.

Lee gave perfect marks to the fried catfish, praising its buttery, flaky texture and seasoning and saying it was better than the best catfish he’d tried in New Orleans.

Lee also tried the salmon with rice and a cornbread muffin (8.7/10), chicken wings (9.2/10), mac and cheese (2/10 because the texture of the cheese was off), pineapple candied sweet potatoes (9/10).

“This food? I see why people call this the best soul food in Chicago,” Lee said.

The effect hit again. Diners poured into the restaurant after that.

In honor of the positive review, you can order “The Ten,” the same dish Lee had.

A four piece fried chicken meal at Harold’s Chicken Shack #10, 7059 S. Halsted St., in Englewood on Nov. 9, 2021. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

4-Piece Battle: Harold’s, Uncle Remus And Sharks

Lee hit up three of the city’s iconic chicken places in the same day, getting a four-piece each from Sharks, Uncle Remus and Harold’s to find his favorite.

His winner? Harold’s. (Though several commenters rightly wanted to know which Harold’s he went to, because it makes a difference.)

Harold’s Chicken

Multiple locations

Website

Harold’s offered the crispiest and most seasoned chicken of the trio, Lee said, giving it 8.9/10. He also praised the mild sauce, which he said had a nice balance of sweet and tangy.

Lee added later that his assessment of the Harold’s and Uncle Remus mild sauces was very different when he bought bottles of them back home. Trying them in Chicago on the four-pieces, he thought Harold’s mild sauce was slightly better (7.6 versus 7.5/10).

Meals of fried chicken are doused in mild sauce after Uncle Remus Fried Chicken’s flagship restaurant reopened at 5611 W. Madison St. in Austin, on April 13, 2022. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Sharks Chicken & Fish

Multiple locations throughout Chicago and south suburbs

Website

Order online

Lee picked up the lemon pepper four-piece and praised its flavor, crispiness and freshness: 8.6/10.

Uncle Remus

5611 W. Madison St. and 737 E. 47th St.

Website

Online ordering

The West Side staple that dates back to 1969 was Lee’s “least” favorite choice of the trio at 7.5/10. The chicken and mild sauce was tangy, crispy and juicy, but he docked points for overpowering flavor of the cooking grease and the underwhelming seasoning of the breading.

