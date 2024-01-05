CHICAGO — Here’s a closer look at what Block Club’s reporters have been covering as 2024 kicks into full swing.

Inmate Lamar, center, prepares a pizza at Cook County Department of Corrections on Dec. 18, 2023. Non-profit Recipe for Change offers inmates culinary and fine arts educational programming in the basement of the Division 11 jail. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Inmate David, 22, fires a pizza at Cook County Department of Corrections on Dec. 18, 2023. Non-profit Recipe for Change offers inmates culinary and fine arts educational programming in the basement of the Division 11 jail. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Inmate Daquan, 27 prepares a pasta dish at Cook County Department of Corrections on Dec. 18, 2023. Non-profit Recipe for Change offers inmates culinary and fine arts educational programming in the basement of the Division 11 jail. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Some Of Chicago’s Best Pizza Might Be Inside Cook County Jail

Snow falls on Albany Park on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Mickey “Sleepy” Elahi, executive director and co-founder of Wicked Entertainment, poses for a portrait on Jan. 2, 2024 amid re-issues of their vinyls, cassettes, CDs and merchandise to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the collective. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Mickey “Sleepy” Elahi, executive director and co-founder of Wicked Entertainment, poses for a portrait on Jan. 2, 2024 amid re-issues of their vinyls, cassettes, CDs and merchandise to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the collective. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Wicked Marks 30 Years As Pioneering Hip-Hop Label With Vinyl And Cassette Re-Releases

Firefighters respond to a sixth-floor fire at 5200 N. Sheridan Road in Edgewater where two people were hospitalized Dec. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: ‘Some Looked Ready To Jump’: Firefighters Rescue Residents From Sixth-Floor Edgewater Fire

Newly arrived migrants seek warmth in CTA warming buses at the “landing zone” in the South Loop as they await placement in a shelter on Jan. 2, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Some Newly Arrived Migrants Are Sleeping In City Buses While Waiting For Shelter Space

Logan Laurie, head of the Logan Boulevard Skate Park Committee, shows off a new t-shirt the committee made at the skate park on Dec. 1, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Read more: Logan Square Skate Park Fans Push Park District To Commit To Renovations

Library patrons read at the Harold Washington Library on S. State St. in Chicago on Dec. 28, 2023. Credit: Alex Wroblewski/Block Club Chicago

The YOUmedia lab, designed for high school students, at the Harold Washington Library on S. State St. in Chicago on Dec. 28, 2023. Credit: Alex Wroblewski/Block Club Chicago

Read more: What We Read In 2023: Chicago Public Library Shares Top Books — And Big Plans For The Year Ahead

Skaters at the Garfield Park Skate Meet Up. Credit: Trey Arline/ Block Club Chicago

Read more: Garfield Park Skate Meetup Brings Monthly Pop-Up Roller Rink To West Side

The Chicago skyline and Rogers Park are seen from Northwestern University in Evanston on Jan. 4, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: