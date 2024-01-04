WICKER PARK — A Wicker Park barbecue restaurant that opened last year is switching gears to focus on pierogi and other Polish staples.

Firewood BBQ opened in March at 1856 W. North Ave. It’s owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Artur Wnorowski and Gosia Pieniazek, who also run Ella’s BBQ in Lincoln Park, Earl’s BBQ in Jefferson Park and Mas Tacos in Irving Park.

While their other barbecue restaurants are primarily to-go spots, Firewood was the couple’s first to offer dine-in service and a bar.

Firewood also served brunch, which is when Wnorowski and Pieniazek began featuring their handmade smoked brisket pierogi. The dish was a hit and part of the couple’s inspiration to relaunch Firewood as Pierogi Kitchen.

The restaurant is serving up not just savory and sweet pierogi but also hunter’s stew, pickled herring and entrees like pork shank and duck leg confit. Pierogi Kitchen still offers several of Firewood’s popular barbecue options, including smoked brisket and Angus strip steak.

“We have that background of smoked sausages and smoked meats, so it kind of made sense to fuse the two together in a sense, but still take a direction of Polish cuisine that’s been present in Chicagoland for so many decades and that we are bringing again to the North, Milwaukee and Damen intersection,” Pieniazek said.

The menu at Pierogi Kitchen also features smoked kielbasa sausage, made in-house according to a recipe passed down through generations of Wnorowski’s family.

“I have all the recipes. The sausage recipe is just written on a piece of paper from my family,” he said. “My grandparents to my parents and then to me, and then probably they got it from their grandparents, and they got it from their grandparents.”

Pierogi Kitchen owners Artur Wnorowski and Gosia Pieniazek Credit: Provided

Originally from Poland, Pieniazek and Wnorowski met in Chicago and have spent a lot of time in Wicker Park.

Pieniazek worked for several years as a waitress at the Busy Bee, a famous Wicker Park Polish diner that closed in the late ’90s. Wnorowski played in bands and would frequent Double Door, Subterranean and other neighborhood venues, he said.

The couple previously ran the Lokal restaurants in Wicker Park and Lincoln Park.

At Pierogi Kitchen, they plan to serve brunch daily and offer a range of Polish vodkas and liqueurs at the bar in addition to standard cocktails.

Once Wnorowski and Pieniazek settle into the new concept, they’re going to launch pierogi-making classes for kids and adults to show off their process, they said.

“The concept of these pierogi, it’s not a pierogi that we buy frozen from somewhere,” Pieniazek said. “These are daily made, handmade pierogi. So this is how we are different from many other places. It’s something that we’ve nurtured.”

Pierogi Kitchen is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays.

