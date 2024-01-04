WEST LOOP — Union Station is getting redesigned — and Chicagoans can tell Amtrak what changes they want to see at the iconic train station.

Amtrak is collecting ideas via an online survey until the end of January, asking for feedback on the station concourse and features. The survey is available in English or Spanish.

“Improvements to the boarding process, modernized amenities, and new services are among the changes to be designed,” according to an Amtrak news release.

The redesign will focus on creating more space for passengers and improving accessibility in the concourse, according to the Union Station website.

“It will reduce congestion, improve wayﬁnding, expand restroom capacity, enhance the passenger waiting and boarding areas, ultimately providing a welcoming environment for Amtrak and Metra customers,” according to the station website.

Union Station renovations are expected to cost $418 million, with Amtrak to cover 20 percent of the cost and Illinois to cover another 20 percent.

Amtrak’s Chicago Hub Improvement Program will receive $93.6 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for improvements to Union Station and rail in the Midwest, according to a December news release from Sen. Dick Durbin.

The redesign comes ahead of Union Station’s 100th anniversary in 2025. The last major improvements to Union Station were in 1991. Chicago design company Epstein will work on the redesign with architecture firm FXCollaborative, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak owns Union Station, which has more than 38 million passengers travel through the station for Amtrak or Metra annually, according to the station website.

