RIVER NORTH — The Rainforest Cafe will no longer be switching its mushrooms for weed as the plan to turn the building into a cannabis dispensary was axed after numerous complications and controversies.

An attorney representing the dispensary owners said in a statement Wednesday they have abandoned the plan at the closed restaurant building, 605 N. Clark St., because the development was “delayed by litigation, uncertainty and additional costs.” The Tribune was the first to report the story.

The plan to convert the former cafe has drawn repeated backlash since Palatine-based Progressive Treatment Solutions proposed the dispensary in early 2022, hoping to move from Norwood Park to the River North building. Rainforest Cafe closed in August 2020.

The owners had to go back to the drawing board after the Sun-Times revealed their initial plan was illegal.

State law bars dispensaries from moving within 1,500 feet of another dispensary unless an owner has a social equity license, which Progressive Treatment Solutions did not, according to the Sun-Times. Medical dispensaries also cannot relocate outside their assigned districts, according to state law.

So, Progressive Treatment Solutions partnered with Bio-Pharm to revamp its bid. Bio-Pharm is among the companies that received one of185 coveted social equity cannabis licenses from the state in 2021, part of an effort to bring more people of color into the legal weed business.

Consume Cannabis planned to open a weed dispensary in the old Rainforest Cafe building in River North. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

But about a year after the partnership received approval from the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, nearby dispensary Green Rose filed a lawsuit claiming the plan was illegal. It would have violated state law that seeks to prevent clusters of weed shops opening near each other, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit argued that although state law allows social equity operators to operate within 1,500 feet of non-social equity operators, the law doesn’t explicitly allow two or more social equity operators to set up shop that close to each other.

The lawsuit had the backing of 12 state legislators, who recently sent a letter to state regulators asking regulators to prohibit two social equity operators from doing business within 1,500 feet of each other.

“This would likely foster an overly competitive environment that could hamper the growth and success of these new enterprises …,” legislators wrote in the letter. “The initial vision was to empower these businesses to establish themselves successfully in various prime locations, without having to worry about other social equity groups setting up shop nearby.”

Amid the mounting opposition, the owners called off the Rainforest Cafe plan.

The joint partnership was also still waiting for an Adult Use Dispensing Organization License from the state.

“As a result, PTS and Bio-Pharm have decided to forego this site and pursue other options,” attorney Mara Georges said in a statement. “They remain committed to ensuring the success of their companies and of the cannabis industry.”

Kevin Munroe, chief operating officer of Bio-Pharm and Terry Peterson, chief executive officer of PTS Corp, take questions from residents at a River North Residents Association meeting for a proposed dispensary at the old Rainforest Cafe. Credit: Melody Mercado/ Block Club Chicago

Green Rose Dispensary’s owners said they were pleased the plan was dropped.

“GRI filed its lawsuit to protect our dispensary from unfair competition that would violate the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. GRI is happy to hear BioPharm will no longer pursue a dispensary at this location. GRI will always vigorously defend its business from those who fail to adhere to the state law,” owners said in a statement.

