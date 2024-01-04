CHICAGO — Abortion rights advocates are still pushing to raise awareness about anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers after state officials backed off a new law to crack down on organizations using deceptive practices.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed SB1909 in July, with the law ostensibly strengthening Illinois’ ability to prosecute and fine pregnancy centers that have provided misinformation and other guidance to people to dissuade them from receiving an abortion.

Anti-abortion group The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates immediately challenged the law and sued Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to block it. Raoul agreed not to enforce SB1909 as part of a settlement in the lawsuit in December.

Even without the law, the attorney general can investigate reports of fraudulent experiences at crisis pregnancy centers under the state’s existing consumer protection laws, Raoul’s office said in a statement.

People can use this online form to report a crisis pregnancy center they’ve visited if they felt they were wronged or deceived.

“The order does not alter Illinois’ Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act or the office’s preexisting authority under the act, and Attorney General Raoul remains committed to protecting consumers against all deceptive practices, including in the context of reproductive health care,” according to Raoul’s office.

“Patients in Illinois can be assured that as states continue to enact draconian restrictions on access to reproductive health care, Attorney General Raoul will not waver efforts to ensure that Illinois remains an oasis of reproductive freedom in the middle of our nation.”

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

With the law on ice, Lisa Battisfore, founder of Reproductive Transparency Now, said it’s critical to keep teaching people how to recognize anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers and how they harm vulnerable people.

People can learn more information about crisis pregnancy centers on Reproductive Transparency Now’s website.

“Crisis pregnancy centers are still out there, deceiving people, promoting shame and stigma and causing trauma, but most people still have never heard of them,” Battisfore said. “Reproductive Transparency Now’s mission has not changed. We’ll continue to educate people about how these places operate.”

Some people visit crisis pregnancy centers expecting to receive a full range of reproductive health care services and pregnancy counseling. But some centers oppose abortion and won’t provide referrals for abortion care under any circumstances, experts said.

Some of these centers do not have licensed medical professionals on staff and are run by anti-abortion volunteers who provide false information about fetal development and risks related to abortion to discourage people from terminating their pregnancies, critics said.

There are about 100 anti-abortion pregnancy centers like this in Illinois and nearly 3,000 throughout the country, Battisfore said.

This summer, Raoul and Pritzker repeatedly affirmed their intentions to defend the new law against any challenges. Advocates like Battisfore and the law’s sponsor, Rep. Terra Costa Howard, said they were surprised when Raoul opted not to enforce it.

“People deserve to know why they changed course on this because a lot of taxpayer money went into this fight,” Battisfore said. “It took so much time and resources to introduce this law and defend it, for now the explanation to be that, ‘We didn’t really need it anyway.’”

People cheer as thousands marched on June 24, 2022 to protest the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, rolling back abortion rights throughout the U.S. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Battisfore worries Raoul’s decision could prevent other states from introducing legislation that targets misleading anti-abortion centers, she said.

“This is a huge victory for anti-abortion groups because they know that Illinois is the example that other states follow,” Battisfore said. “The Attorney General’s Office undermined this movement in front of the entire country. We would’ve been better off if the law was never introduced.”

Howard said she’s frightened and angered by crisis pregnancy centers’ willingness to deceive vulnerable people by diverting them away from licensed health care facilities.

Howard will continue encouraging people to share their negative experiences so these organizations can be held accountable under existing consumer protection laws, she said.

“Just because other people have become less willing to defend this law doesn’t mean that I, or the Illinois General Assembly, will stop working on this issue,” Howard said. “We don’t allow used car salesmen or fake utility companies to scam people, so we shouldn’t allow scammers to do this to women trying to access reproductive health care.”

Anti-abortion groups have celebrated the settlement.

The Thomas More Society, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates, said in a statement the agreement is a “significant win for pro-life ministries and free speech in Illinois — which will also serve as a warning to other states across the country that attempt to target pro-life ministries with discriminatory laws.”

Battisfore hopes Raoul will issue a consumer protection alert, which would provide “a legitimate, government-backed source” warning Illinois residents about the dangers of crisis pregnancy centers. Several progressive states, including Minnesota and California, have released similar alerts, Battisfore said.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office currently has no plans to do so, a spokesperson said.

How To Identify Anti-Abortion Pregnancy Centers:

Check the organization’s donation website, which often includes more direct language about the group’s goals, Battisfore said. Aid for Women, which was the target of a protest over the summer, states on its donation website the organization provides women with support to “choose life,” while its main website says it helps women make “a fully informed decision.”

If an organization states it doesn’t provide abortion referrals, it is likely an anti-abortion center, said Lizz Winstead, founder of Abortion Access Front.

If an organization offers abortion reversals, it shouldn’t be trusted, Winstead said. Abortion reversals can be dangerous and are not scientifically proven to work.

Check the online reviews to read about the experiences people have had within different clinics, Winstead said. If you have a negative experience somewhere, leave a review to let other people know, Winstead said.

