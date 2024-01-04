NORTHALSTED — What’s up with Big Gay Sal’s Pizza?

That’s the question reverberating through the Chicago subreddit, where posters are looking for information about the North Side business. The answer is simple, despite the speculation: It’s a pizza shop.

Opening in the spot formerly occupied by Crispy Chicks, Big Gay Sal’s Pizza, 3445 N. Halsted St., is looking to bring late-night food to Lakeview East, owner Mike Miller said. The shop aims to open in late February or early March, he said.

The name is a tongue-in-cheek reference to Miller’s business partner and the chef behind the pizza, Sal.

“It has to do with his heart and his smile,” Miller said. “Anytime that guy walks into the room, he’s always the happiest and kindest person there. Everyone just gloms onto him.”

The idea for Big Gay Sal’s Pizza sprouted five years ago. Miller, who owns a marketing and advertising agency, said a “light bulb went off” after trying Sal’s pizza, and the two decided to open a pizza place together.

Mike Miller (right) was inspired to open Big Fat Gay Sal’s Pizza after sampling the pizzas made by his chef friend, Sal. Credit: Provided

Between pandemic delays and the search for a location in the neighborhood, the opening “has been a long time in the making,” Miller said.

Big Gay Sal’s will primarily serve New York-style pizza by the slice and whole. Alongside classics like pepperoni and sausage, the shop will offer rotating specials, such as eggplant parmesan and barbecue chicken pizza, as well as gluten-free pizza.

Patrons can also expect to find chicken wings and Italian sandwiches on the menu, too. Miller said he is looking to get a liquor license and set up a mobile app so customers can order ahead for pickup or delivery.

“We would love for our customers to be sitting next door at Replay or at North End and say, ‘Hey, I want to get a slice of pizza on my way home,’ order it on the app and it’ll be hot and ready on their walk home,” Miller said.

As an LGBTQ+-owned business in a historically LGBTQ+ neighborhood, Big Gay Sal’s Pizza will support Chicago’s queer community through partnerships, promotions and special events, making good on its slogan, “Serving the community one slice at a time,” Miller said.

For every slice of pizza sold, Big Gay Sal’s will donate to LGBTQ+ organizations and causes, he said.

Miller was a chair for this year’s Santa Speedo Run at Sidetrack, a fundraiser for the LGBTQ+ community center Center on Halsted. The Dec. 2 event raised more than $152,000, he said.

Miller made sure to get the Big Gay Sal’s sign up on the building by the day of the Santa Speedo Run — the same weekend a Reddit thread appeared looking for info about the restaurant. During the event, Miller handed out cards to attendees for a free slice of pizza when Big Gay Sal’s opens, the first of many planned partnerships with the queer community, he said.

Miller hopes to host events and promotions at the shop every Monday — what he cheekily dubbed a “cause of the Mondays” — in partnership with local LGBTQ+ organizations. Once the weather is warmer, Miller plans to have events on the patio.

The business is still working out hours with the alderman, but Miller hopes to stay open for takeout until 5 a.m. Friday-Saturday, he said.

“This will probably save a lot of people’s Uber Eats budget,” he said.

