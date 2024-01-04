CHICAGO — There are signs the city’s first heavy snow could be coming.

A “potent-looking pressure system” could drift into the Great Lakes region by Monday night and could linger in the area as late as Tuesday night, said Zachary Yack, National Weather Service meteorologist.

But it’s still too early to tell where exactly the weather system will hit — and if it’ll bring Chicago mounds of heavy, wet snow or just a rainy mix, Yack said.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty, and we’re ways away from knowing what the local impact here could be,” Yack said. “But we’re going to get a storm of some magnitude.”

We continue to eye a pattern change next week toward colder and snowier conditions including the threat for a strong system in the Great Lakes. Stay up to date on the forecast! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/hyzSsWMSlv — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 3, 2024

The outcomes for the winter storm are still varied, said AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines. People should continue to monitor the forecast as next week draws closer, he said.

“There’s no doubt there’s going to be a storm, and there’s no doubt that somebody in the middle part of the country is probably going to get a lot of snow out of it,” Kines said. “But right now it’s tough to tell who it’s going to be.

“Worst case it’s a blizzard, the best case it’s a couple or few inches of lighter snow and not a huge deal for what it could be.”

Whatever it is, the weather system isn’t expected to break open a big cold snap, with temperatures staying seasonable in the 30-degree range during the day and down to the 20s at night, Yack said.

But the storm could kick off a “more snowier period” typically seen in the city in January and February, Yack said.

December was one of the warmest ever recorded in city history. Meteorologists said an El Niño weather pattern is mostly to blame for the phenomenon, with warm weather near the surface of the tropical Pacific Ocean being blown across the United States.

