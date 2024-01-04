LOGAN SQUARE — A plan to bring more affordable housing to the heart of Logan Square is moving forward with an updated proposal.

Nonprofit developer Bickerdike Redevelopment wants to redevelop the old Logan Square Blue Line terminal, where City Lit Books sits at 2525 N. Kedzie Blvd., with 94 affordable apartments, a change from 105 units, said CEO Joy Aruguete.

The developer, which is behind the all-affordable Lucy Gonzalez Parsons Apartments that opened next to the Logan Square Blue Line station in 2022, secured control of the site last week from the CTA, officials said. Bickerdike recently added fencing around the back of the building and the parking lot.

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) announced Bickerdike’s acquisition of the property in a recent newsletter, saying he joined development officials and Logan Square Preservation members to conduct “exploratory demolition to assess if elements of the original train station remain at the site.”

“Unfortunately, our efforts have not yet uncovered any original train station elements, which we hope can be incorporated into the final building design,” Ramirez-Rosa said.

Bickerdike has a 99-year ground lease with the CTA, which allows the company to build on the land and treat it as their own, Aruguete said. The control also means the company is responsible for City Lit and managing the site.

The development will be called the Metropolitan “L” Apartments as a historical nod to the old terminal of the same name, Aruguete said.

A mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units will be spread across two multi-story buildings with a mini plaza to separate them and access to Milwaukee Avenue. Retail will be on the ground floor on Kedzie Boulevard, Aruguete said.

Similar to the Lucy Gonzalez Parsons Apartments style, the height of the first building facing Kedzie will be higher than the back building, which will have a shorter profile, Aruguete said.

The decrease in the number of apartments is because of building conditions and changes to the latest designs. The number could change again but will still be close to 94, Aruguete said.

Development officials recently applied for funding from the city’s housing department and the Illinois Housing Development Authority, Aruguete said. The project needs a mix of private and public funding, she said.

“We hope to secure funding for the site, but, of course, it’s a competitive round,” Aruguete said. “We will continue, while our applications are pending, to do pre-development work on the site.”

City Lit will need to move from the location whenever construction starts, but the book shop is welcome to return to its original location once the project is complete, Aruguete said.

The parking lot behind City Lit Books, seen Jan. 3, 2024, is part of the old CTA Logan Square station and is a step closer to becoming home to an affordable housing development. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

The project, which has been in the works since at least 2017, is still far away from reality.

Besides funding, Bickerdike needs layers of City Council approval before construction can begin. Developers are still working with the city’s Department of Planning and Development, the alderman and neighborhood groups to finalize designs, Aruguete said.

Because the site is within 600 feet of the Logan Square Blue Line station, the project falls under the city’s transit-oriented development ordinance, which allows for more density and fewer parking spots.

The plan to bring more affordable housing to the neighborhood has received positive feedback from neighbors and city officials amid rapid gentrification.

“Logan Square has seen so much displacement of working-class people, and the redevelopment of 2525 N. Kedzie as an affordable housing development will be a significant advancement in making sure people can stay in their neighborhood,” Ramirez-Rosa previously said.

City Lit owner Stephanie Kitchen, who lives in Logan Square, supports the project. Kitchen is negotiating with Bickerdike officials to sign a new lease as part of the company taking over the lot.

“It’s definitely needed in this neighborhood, and this property has a lot of vacant space in the back and next door,” Kitchen said. “It was only a matter of time until somebody would take it over and develop it, and it’s better to have affordable housing than another condo building.”

The old Logan Square Blue Line terminal at 2525 N. Kedzie Blvd. as seen over the years. The top two photos were taken in 1924. The bottom left photo was taken in 1971, and the bottom right photo was taken in 1983. Credit: Logan Square Preservation

Kitchen hopes to keep the business in the neighborhood during the temporary move. Whether that looks like a pop-up or renting our another space is still up in the air, especially given that the project’s timeline is still unclear, she said.

The business has been a community staple. Bickerdike officials want to keep it as the project’s anchor tenant and will not be raising its rent, Aruguete said.

“I love being close to Lula and the square; in the summer, it’s great,” Kitchen said. “We’re hopeful that we can stay here, but we will probably need to come up with something in the interim.”

The building is also subject to former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s equitable transit-oriented development policy, which aims to spur affordable, accessible housing and resources near public transportation without displacing longtime residents.

The Kedzie Boulevard building served as the entrance to the Logan Square Blue Line station from 1895 until the late ’60s, when the CTA built the current station.

