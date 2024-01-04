CHICAGO — Spend the first weekend of 2024 grooving to house music on a rooftop, sampling non-alcoholic wines, learning origami, touring a local brewery and so much more.

Here’s a roundup of 30 things to do in Chicago this weekend:

Opens Thursday

Chicago Dramatists, 798 N. Aberdeen St.

Catch four young writers debut their one-act plays at this 37th annual fest. The shows explore bias across space and time, from a young Renaissance woman hiding her visual art to a grieving man pretending he’s in a cheerful children’s television show. Tickets are $15-$30 online.

Vintage Lionel trains will be on display at the Historic Pullman Foundation through Saturday. Credit: Provided

Noon-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Historic Pullman Foundation, 11141 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Learn about Pullman history — including its role in the making of the Christmas classic, “Polar Express” — through vintage Lionel trains on display this weekend.

8 p.m. Thursday

Emerald City Coffee, 1224 W. Wilson Ave.

Comedy N’ Cream is a free comedy show held on the first Thursday of every month at Uptown’s Emerald City Coffee. This week, catch Aaron McDavis and Andrew Burcastro welcome the new year with a hilarious lineup featuring Izzy Salhani, Jack Allen, Rich Gomez and Jess Martinez. This is a BYOB event and there is a $5 suggested donation for entry.

Musicians Jo Ann Daugherty, Bruce Henry, Alex Austin, Ryan Bennett and Henry Johnson will be performing jazz classics at Winter’s Jazz Club. Credit: Provided

7:30 p.m. Friday

Winter’s Jazz Club, 465 N. McClurg Ct.

Immerse yourself in jazz at a show celebrating Chicago musicians like Johnny Hartman and Curtis Mayfield. Tickets are $32.75 online.

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

The Lincoln Lodge, 2040 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Laugh the night away with comedian Nate Craig, an internationally touring headliner and paid regular at The Comedy Store in L.A. and New York City’s Comedy Cellar. Craig has been featured on Comedy Central, performed in a variety of comedy festivals, has a comedy album available on iTunes and has written for MTV’s “Ridiculousness,” among other things. Tickets for his upcoming Chicago shows are $20 online.

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday

The Walnut Room, 111 N. State St.

Christmas may have passed, but you can keep the holiday spirit alive with one last hurrah during this Mariah Carey drag brunch starring Lucy Stoole. Costumes and Christmas attire are encouraged. Tickets are $20 online.

1 p.m. Saturday

Harper Theater, 5238 S. Harper Ave.

Enjoy a matinee showing of the Roald Dahl classic-inspired “Wonka” with the whole family. Attendees can also learn about It Takes A Village Family of Schools, which is coming to Bronzeville. Register for free online.

Taste a variety of curated spirit-free beverages at 2048 Non-Alcoholic Wine Shop. Credit: Provided

1 p.m. Saturday

2048 Non-Alcoholic Wine Shop, 2048 W. Chicago Ave., Suite A

Kick off Dry January with a non-alcoholic wine tasting event, where you can sample a variety of NA wines alongside complimentary charcuterie pairings. Tickets are $39.99 online.

2-4 p.m. Saturday

Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.

Cultivate your child’s artistic curiosity at this family-friendly event, with art workshops led by local artists, groups and students. Attendees can learn about the basics of puppetry, craft their own puppets, sing, learn about African American history and more. The event is free to attend and supplies are provided.

3-4:30 p.m. Saturday

Eataly Chicago, 43 E. Ohio St.

Taste three different mocktails (alongside Eataly’s seasonal antipasti) and learn how to make your own NA beverages at home during this 90-minute class. Tickets are $45 online.

3-9 p.m. Saturday

Cerise Rooftop, 203 N. Wabash Ave.

DJ Jame$ Dean is hosting his first house music party of the year on the 26th-floor Cerise Rooftop.

3:30-5 p.m. Saturday

Japanese Culture Center, 2940 N. Lincoln Ave., Unit 2

Fold paper into a variety of shapes and creations in this beginner-friendly origami workshop, hosted by local artist and teacher Ty Yamamoto. Paper will be provided. Space is limited, and tickets are $30 online.

Sushi from Sunda New Asian, 110 W. Illinois St. Credit: Provided: Sunda New Asian

4-5 p.m. Saturday

Sunda New Asian, 110 W. Illinois St.

Learn the ancient art of sushi making with an award-winning culinary team providing personal instruction. Guests will use ingredients like seaweed wraps, sticky rice and spicy tuna to create three different maki during the hour-long class: hand-rolled sushi, fat-rolled sushi and inside-out rolled sushi. Tickets are $90 online.

4-7 p.m. Saturday

600 W. Cermak Road

Watch “Dodgeball” and enjoy snacks and light refreshments with the Chi Fiit Performance crew. Tickets are $5 online.

6 p.m. Saturday

1310 S. Ashland Ave.

Catch a free screening of the 2019 film “Gaza,” which showcases life in the besieged Palestinian territory. Stay for a discussion with Palestinians from Gaza. This is the third event in Chicago’s Gaza Film Series, which aims to inform Chicagoans on the history of Gaza and Palestine. Coffee and tea will be served.

8 p.m. Saturday

Reggies Chicago, 2105 S. State St.

Echoes of Pompeii, a Pink Floyd tribute band from Gary, will be performing a “Pink Floyd Through The Years” show, which chronicles the English rock group’s decades-spanning music. Tickets for the 17-and-older are $15 online.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

The Robey, 2018 W. North Ave.

Temperatures may be dropping, but you can still shop for local goods at Wicker Park’s indoor winter farmers market.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday

1756 W. Lunt Ave.

Whether you’ve been quilting for years or have zero experience, all “quilt-curious queers” are invited to join this workshop and can get feedback from peers and individual instruction. Bring in your own project or come empty-handed. There will be a shared space with sewing machines, fabric and notions to create from scratch. Register for $100 online.

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

The Cauldron Chicago, 1612 W. Division St.

This drag brunch promises lots of laughter, glitter and some of the Midwest’s most talented drag performers, who will serve up “lip-sync performances, dances and mimosas.” Tickets are $10-25 online.

The Auditorium Theatre opened in December 1889. Credit: Oliver Sandoval/Provided

Noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday

Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive

Take an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour under the Auditorium Theatre’s 24-karat gold-leafed ceiling arches and learn more about the historic landmark designed by famed architects Louis Sullivan and Dankmar Adler. Tickets start at $15 online.

Go behind the scenes at On Tour Brewery and enjoy a three beer-flight. Credit: Provided

1-2 p.m. Sunday

On Tour Brewing Company, 1725 W. Hubbard St.

Go “on tour” through the West Town brewery’s tanks, kegs and barrel room this weekend, plus enjoy three unique pours and take home a souvenir glass. This 21-and-over tour takes place on the first Sunday of every month. Register for $15 online.

2 p.m. Sunday

South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Drive

Hear Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 from “New World” and William Dawson’s “Negro Folk Symphony” — composed in Chicago in 1934 — at this emotional and masterful two-hour show. Tickets are free, but reservations are required.

7:30-9 p.m. Sunday

Kibbitznest Books, Brews & Blarney, 2212 N. Clybourn Ave.

This pop-up stand-up comedy showcase featuring some of Chicago’s best comedians you might’ve seen on HBO, Comedy Central or at The Laugh Factory and Zanies. The show is accompanied by live music, and there is a two-drink minimum. Tickets are $10 online.

9-10:30 p.m. Sunday

Laugh Factory, 3175 N. Broadway

Comedian Em And Nem takes to the stage this weekend alongside national touring headliners Sohrab Forouzesh, Blake Burkhart, Allie K, Stephon Raickett and Niem Lyon for a night of hilarity. Tickets are $20 online.

PLUS: Six Picks From Our Partners At

Various times Friday-Sunday

Chicago Improv Comedy Club, 5 Woodfield Mall

Make the best of January and catch Preacher Lawson for a weekend of fun and laughs.

8:30 p.m. Friday through midnight

115 Bourbon Street, 3359 W. 115th St.

Don’t miss a LOLLA Tribute at Bourbon Street featuring the songs of festival headliners.

9 p.m. Saturday-2 a.m. Sunday

Metro, 3730 N. Clark St.

Party in honor of David Bowie at Metro.

9 p.m. Saturday

Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.

Channel your Queer Spirit and head to Empty Bottle for a Queer Joy Party.

3-4:30 p.m. Sunday

Leather Archives and Museum, 6418 N. Greenview Ave.

Embark on your journey to safe and intentional play: Join free monthly kink education at the Leather Archives Museum.

10 p.m. Sunday

Hydrate Nightclub, 3458 N. Halsted St.

Experience the ultimate Sunday After Dark Party at Hydrate Nightclub with rotating DJs and nonstop beats.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: