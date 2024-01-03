THE LOOP — The “dinner” portion of dinner-theater isn’t always the most memorable part of the evening — and Teatro ZinZanni is changing that.

The 25-year-old production makes its return to the Loop for a new season of performances under its signature themes: love, chaos and incredible food.

Cassie Cutler performs a balancing act in Teatro ZinZanni. Credit: Samuel Rose

“My mission, when I stepped in, was to remember the flavors and remember how beautiful the plating was alongside the performance,” said Dan Stetcher, the food and beverage director at Teatro ZinZanni. “I didn’t want the food elements to be out-shown.”

The show takes residence on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel — 32 W. Randolph Street — under the historic Belgian Spiegeltent. Spiegeltent is a Dutch word meaning “mirror tent,” and the Chicago installation of Teatro ZinZanni marked the first time a spiegeltent was erected inside a building.

“It’s all wood and stained glass and mirrors and chandeliers,” said Kerry Sheehan, the general manager and producer of Teatro ZinZanni. In addition to the approximately 300-person capacity tent, the theater includes a high-end lounge, which provides a vantage point for seeing the full size and presence of the tent.

“It’s like you’re literally stepping into another another world,” Stetcher said.

Most of the dancers, aerialists and acrobats come from a background with Cirque du Soleil, while the lead singer and band are from Chicago.

All of the performances throughout the evening are carefully choreographed in coordination with each course of the meal, including an elaborate serving of the main course during intermission.

A four-course meal is included in the Teatro ZinZanni ticket, with main course options such as apple-cider-braised pork shoulder, roasted salmon and falafel. Desserts include a white chocolate peppermint mousse and chocolate tuile. Upgrades are available at an additional charge.

“During main service, we’re serving a multitude of dishes to everyone in 24 minutes,” Stecher said. The servers themselves dance and perform in coordination with the music and other performers at each point of the show, all while the back of the house team times each individual plate to go out at precisely timed moments.

“When it’s done right it just looks so perfect. It’s this beautiful chaos, and behind the scenes is making that beautiful chaos work,” he said. “We’re taking these 200 orders, figuring out which ones are going out to these tables and just making it happen seamlessly in the amount of time that we have.”

In addition to five different options for main courses, all dietary restrictions and allergies are accounted for alongside an à la carte menu.

While it isn’t unheard of for there to be mistimings or accidents, Stetcher says that the team is so well-prepared that cleanups and course corrections typically happen without the audience ever really noticing.

“You’ve got managers coming in. You’ve got backstage managers coming into the service staff,” Sheehan said. “You’ve never seen something like this get resolved more quickly.”

Aerialist Lea Hinz in Teatro ZinZanni. Credit: Samuel Rose

Additionally, the show is designed and rehearsed with safety at the forefront, making it easier for the food and the performance to co-exist smoothly.

“We have such a talented backstage management team and servers,” Stetcher said. “Our main job is the safety of the performers, the safety of the staff, and ourselves.”

Basketball juggler Michael Evolution in Teatro ZinZanni. Credit: Samuel Rose

The current season and cast of Teatro ZinZanni will run from now until March, when a new cast will take over. Shows run from Wednesday through Sunday during the holidays and then Thursday through Sunday thereafter, with a range of showtimes. Tickets and more information can be found online.

