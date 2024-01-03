CHICAGO — Early sunsets and gray skies might make the outdoors less appealing during winter — but there are ways to enjoy nature during the colder months in Chicago.

This can be particularly important for people who suffer from seasonal affective disorder, known as SAD. Dr. Dorothy Sit, a psychiatrist at Northwestern Hospital, previously told Block Club that making an effort to create productive routines and getting outdoors can help with SAD symptoms.

Below are eight spots — many of them recommended by readers — where you can go to brighten your day — literally and figuratively.

Garfield Park Conservatory

300 N. Central Park Ave.

Admission is free. Reservations are required.

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Chicago’s largest conservatory is a reader favorite to visit for combatting the winter slump. Its eight indoor display gardens feature everything from a water lily pond to cacti and succulents, and it is decorated like a winter wonderland during the holidays. The conservatory’s large interior dome lets in natural lighting, and its winter flower show this year, titled Celebrating Silver, will celebrate the Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance’s 25th anniversary with silver foliage, according to its website.

Lincoln Park Conservatory

2391 N. Stockton Drive

Admission is free. Reservations are required with a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, with last entry time at 4 p.m.

The Lincoln Park Conservatory is another indoor option for escaping into a natural oasis. It features a variety of plants in its four houses: the Palm House, Fern Room, Orchid House and Show House. Built between 1890-1895, the conservatory’s distinctive arched windows let in tons of natural light — almost wall to wall. Ancient ferns and palms are on display year-round. Its Wintergreen Winter Flower show is running through Sunday with multi-colored poinsettias, salvias, violas and flowing lime ipomea with silver dichondra.

Museum Campus

337 E. Randolph St.

Admission depends on the museum, but the campus itself is free.

Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily, museum hours vary.

The Museum Campus is another popular pick for winter walking, especially as snow covers its historic buildings. Multiple memorials and parks on the campus are free to entry, but some of the museums are free to Illinois residents during select days during each month, too. The Shedd Aquarium’s winter animals are a favorite among our readers during the colder months — and seeing beluga whales can only help erase the winter blues.

Pullman National Historical Park

610 E. 111th St.

Admission is free.

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Pullman National Historical Park, designated in 2015, recognizes American labor. It was home to the Pullman Palace Car Company and the company’s industrial community. Hotel Florence, which aimed to display the commercial town to visitors, and the factory complex are parts of the park. Its latest restoration, a clock tower, is one of the park’s most popular attractions. During the winter, it’s a great way to get out while learning about Chicago’s history.

Lincoln Park Zoo

2001 N. Clark St.

Admission is free.

Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, gates close at 5 p.m.

There’s nothing quite like seeing the Lincoln Park Zoo polar bears play around in the snow during the chilly months. Guests are more likely to spot some animals during the warmer months, but winter brings a sense of peace and calm to the zoo, making for easier viewing. Apart from the cute polar bears, the zoo’s red pandas, snowy owls and Japanese macaques, also known as snow monkeys, also love to play. If it gets too cold, the reptile house is always a place to warm up.

Winter Garden At Harold Washington Library

400 S. State St., ninth floor.

Admission is free.

Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sundays.

The Harold Washington Library’s Winter Garden features a 52-foot glass roof that provides natural lighting all year long. The atrium’s terrazzo and marble flooring adds to its elegance. It’s on the ninth floor of the library and currently closed for facility maintenance, though inquiries for event spaces will resume in January. When there’s no sun, the lighting in this building is sure to make even the most gloomy days a little brighter.

Chicago Cultural Center

78 E. Washington St.

Admission is free.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

Though indoors, the Chicago Cultural Center has some of the prettiest lighting displays. The Grand Army of the Republic Hall and Rotunda and Preston Bradley Hall’s Tiffany Dome feature elaborate designs on the glass. It’s also a fun place to spend a few hours learning about the depths of Chicago’s cultural history; current exhibitions include Freedom Square: The Black Girlhood Altar and CAB 5: This is a Rehearsal.

Kilbourn Park Organic Greenhouse

3501 N Kilbourn Ave.

Admission is free.

Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.

Nestled in Kilbourn Park, the Kilbourn greenhouse offers a space for community gardening, teaching and other programs. The greenhouse’s slanted glass walls and roofing also allow for the most amount of natural light possible. It’s a space to walk around plants and even bring your own seeds. There are 25 organic plots for community members behind the children’s garden.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: