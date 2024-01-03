RAVENSWOOD — A gym designed to help women and nonbinary people better understand their workouts is opening in Ravenswood in the new year.

Ladies Who Lift, 4747 N. Ashland Ave., is set to open in March, expanding the business’ extensive online weight-lifting course offerings, said founder Rae Reichlin.

More than 400 people take online strength training courses through Ladies Who Lift, which Reichlin founded in 2017. There are four tiers of membership levels, each offering access to a monthly workout with varying levels of personalization and one-on-one support from trainers.

Following pandemic shutdowns, some members expressed interest in continuing their training in person, but many don’t feel comfortable in a traditional gym setting, Reichlin said.

“For so long, weight lifting was so male-dominated,” Reichlin said. “I can’t tell you the last time I worked out at a big-box gym, but I can guarantee you that some dude had something to say to me. It doesn’t always feel like a safe space for women and nonbinary people.”

Ladies Who Lift founder Rae Reichlin leads a strength training class in another gym in 2019. Credit: Provided/Ladies Who Lift

At the new Ladies Who Lift gym, women and nonbinary people will be able to build community with each other while taking group fitness classes and working with personal trainers, Reichlin said.

Small group classes will have a maximum of six people, Reichlin said. People will also be able to use the gym’s weight lifting equipment independently.

Reichlin designs each of the Ladies Who Lift programs with a focus on physical education so participants can learn how their workouts are impacting their bodies and better understand how to reach their fitness goals.

“Especially for women, education around fitness helps you have more autonomy over your time,” Reichlin said. “I want people to feel like they can enter any gym and know what they’re doing is helping them toward their goals, as opposed to just doing what they’re told.”

Newcomers are more than welcome, Reichlin said. Intro courses will offer beginners an overview of strength training and teach people how to use the equipment.

Ladies Who Lift founder Rae Reichlin guides a student during a 2019 weight-lifting class hosted at another gym. Credit: Provided/Ladies Who Lift

A lifelong dancer, Reichlin started lifting weights while studying film at Columbia College. After struggling to find enjoyment while working in the film industry, Reichlin began teaching fitness classes and became a personal trainer before starting Ladies Who Lift.

As Reichlin learned more about workout components and their health benefits, she felt more empowered to achieve her fitness goals, she said. She hopes to help others in the same way, especially people who’ve been underserved in traditional fitness settings.

“Now that I understand the things that are ultimately going to take me from point A to point B, it’s really elevated not just my health and fitness, but my confidence,” Reichlin said. “I want to create a space where people aren’t just doing what they’re told, but instead they’re really being educated and coming to understand their workouts.”

People interested in in-person workouts can fill out a form on the Ladies Who Lift website. People can also sign up for online programs, which include specialized fitness routines, access to an online community, nutrition plans and more.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: