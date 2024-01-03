ANDERSONVILLE — An off-duty Chicago firefighter chased a victim’s car for 10 minutes on New Year’s Eve before shooting and critically wounding him in a fit of road rage, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Omotayo Kassim, 34, was charged Tuesday with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm into a occupied vehicle in the Sunday night shooting that put a 35-year-old man on life support following a minor traffic altercation, officials said.

Kassim appeared in bond court Wednesday and was placed on electronic monitoring. Prosecutors had asked that Kassim be detained pending trial. Cook County Judge Susana L. Ortiz ordered him to not drive or be near guns.

The victim’s father, Murad Guiragossian, blasted the decision to release Kassim from jail.

“It was injustice what happened here – injustice. A criminal who shot a kid, chased and shot him in the neck, and then he walks,” Guiragossian told CBS. “For what?”

Ortiz called the case an “anomaly,” given the severity of the crime in contrast to Kassim’s clean record and years of public service. Kassim, a firefighter since 2019, was put on paid administrative leave by the department immediately after the shooting, spokesperson Larry Langford said.

Prosecutors and Kassim’s defense attorney gave conflicting narratives of what led Kassim to shoot the driver of a Jeep.

Kassim, driving a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, was picking up food for himself and his fiancée on New Year’s Eve when he approached a four-way intersection at Foster and Ashland avenues, prosecutors said. The off-duty firefighter and the victim both blew the red light, causing the SUV to hit the Jeep near its driver’s side door, prosecutors said.

When the victim tried to drive away from the accident, Kassim rammed his SUV into the back of the Jeep, prosecutors said. The victim drove away and Kassim chased him down Foster Avenue, hitting the Jeep at least two more times in six minutes in attempts to force the driver to stop, prosecutors said.

The chase ended when the Jeep spun out, hitting another car while attempting a three-point turn, prosecutors said.

That’s when Kassim hopped out his SUV, drew his gun and approached the driver’s side window of the Jeep, prosecutors said. He threatened to shoot, and “within a second of that statement,” shot the victim once in his jaw, prosecutors said.

Kassim’s gun jammed, and he was arrested at the scene, where he was identified as the shooter by the sole passenger in the Jeep, prosecutors said. Kassim has a valid gun permit and concealed carry license, prosecutors said. Police seized the gun when he was arrested, officials said.

“He’s mad. His car has damage. The victim drives away and [Kassim’s] driving erratically … This is what road rage is,” assistant state’s attorney Anne McCord said in court Wednesday. “It doesn’t matter that he was a fireman. His actions were wrong and inexcusable.”

The victim is “emaciated in critical condition” at a local hospital, with the bullet now lodged in his spine, prosecutors said. The victim’s father told the Sun-Times he was still sedated and intubated as of Tuesday.

David McDermott, attorney for firefighter Omotayo Kassim, addresses the press at the Cook County Criminal Courthouse on Jan. 3, 2023. Credit: Mack Liederman/Block Club Chicago

Kassim’s defense attorney, David McDermott, attempted to cast doubt on which driver was responsible for the collision at the Ashland and Foster intersection.

The two men in the Jeep had been drinking a pint of tequila in celebration of New Year’s Eve and driving erratically, striking other vehicles and brushing a pedestrian, McDermott said. McDermott also said the Jeep’s passenger made conflicting statements to police about which driver was at fault in the incident.

The Jeep driver wrestled Kassim for his gun when the shot was fired, McDermott said. Prosecutors denied that, saying the victim had one hand on the steering wheel and another on the gear shift when he was shot.

“The defendant pulled the firearm to protect himself and protect his community,” McDermott said.

Ortiz said Kassim’s actions were a violent overreaction regardless of the circumstances presented by the defense.

“He’s a trained firefighter who should know not to engage in chasing and [in] a very aggressive manner…endangering the entire public and community,” Ortiz said. “Nothing was going to stop him from confronting the people who hit his vehicle.”

A few firefighters came to the courthouse Wednesday in support of Kassim.

As McDermott addressed reporters following the hearing, members of the victim’s family shouted over him.

“He attempted a murder,” Guiragossian said. “He shot my son in the side jaw and he chased my son for a whole six minutes.”

Kassim, a military veteran who lives in Bronzeville, had a criminal trespassing case in Colorado in 2015, but the charge was dropped a month later, prosecutors said.

