LOGAN SQUARE — The Logan Square skate park under the Kennedy Expressway near Western Avenue and Logan Boulevard is long overdue for an overhaul, and advocates have raised $710,000 to get it moving.

But the project remains in limbo at the start of the new year as the supporters wait for help from the Chicago Park District.

A plan to renovate the popular skate park at 2430 W. Logan Blvd. has been in the works for almost three years. Park advocates, residents and local and state officials have raised $710,000 for an approximately $1.7-$2 million remodel led by the Logan Boulevard Skate Park Committee, said Logan Laurie, a longtime skater and committee chair.

The community-led group is working with national skate park design and development firm Spohn Ranch on build-ready plans for a “world-class” skate park. Preliminary renderings were shared in February 2022, and updated ones will be completed and shared with neighbors in January, Laurie said.

But advocates say officials from the Park District, which leases the land from the Illinois Department of Transportation, are dragging their feet in creating long-term fixes, meeting with residents and allocating money for the upgrades. The park has fallen into serious disrepair in recent years.

“They are not meeting us halfway and have not put a single dollar into the project,” Laurie said.

The committee, in partnership with the Haas Park Advisory Council, wants Park District officials to commit to the renovation and allocate the needed money. Because district rules require community funding for large-scale projects, advocates have mobilized fundraising in the past three years, Laurie said.

The longer the district waits to invest, the more dilapidated and dangerous the skate park gets, Laurie said.

“All we are asking for is concrete and a concrete solution. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

The Logan Square skate park, under the Kennedy Expressway at Logan Boulevard and Western Avenue, has fallen into serious disrepair in recent years, as seen Dec. 1, 2023. Skateboarders and skate park advocates are raising money to overhaul the park so it’s safe to use. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

Renovation plans include new concrete ramps and bowls, regular pigeon maintenance and remediation efforts and the activation of nearby green space for events or spectators, members said.

Tony Porfirio, president of the Haas Park Advisory Council, said pressure needs to be put on the Park District so the project can move forward.

The group requested the project be included in the Park District’s 2024 $574 million budget, but it wasn’t, they said. The budget calls for investing in public safety, infrastructure and operational improvements for a sustainable future at local parks, according to the budget details.

“They haven’t ever thrown their flag right at it, and that’s what we’re waiting on,” Porfirio said.

A Park District spokesperson did not answer questions on if the skate park renovations will be part of next year’s budget or how the district would use the money already raised.

“The Park District remains committed to working with Logan Boulevard Skate Park stakeholders, including our continued efforts to provide support and resources, within the District purview, to pursue the renovation,” spokesperson Michele Lemons said in a statement. “Any renovations to the skate park are dependent on the availability of funds, which have not yet been identified at this time.”

The district recently assigned a project manager to work with the skate park committee, determine the project’s feasibility and to “ensure the community understands the required steps as this project requires multi-agency coordination and approvals,” Lemons said.

In 2022, district officials made small repairs and upgrades to the skate park equipment, as well as pigeon deterrent measures that weren’t effective, Lemons said. But Laurie said he wasn’t aware of any upgrades or repairs that had been made.

The green space next to the Logan Square skate park, under the Kennedy Expressway at Logan Boulevard and Western Avenue, is seen Dec. 1, 2023. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

IDOT officials have been more open to the project, Laurie said. Advocates recently met with state officials who expressed interest in moving forward and getting the necessary permits, Laurie said.

IDOT spokeswoman Maria Castaneda said negotiations are ongoing between the department and involved parties. After the October meeting, the state issued a permit from the district for geotechnical monitoring at the skate park that will evaluate the surface and structure of the park and collect data for construction, she said.

‘We Need To Preserve These Spaces’

2024 is the time to put the plans in motion, considering the amount of community support and financial backing the project has received in recent years, Porfirio said.

“We have some serious stakeholders, but we do need to get these final designs done because we want to land a whale. Instead of getting 10 private donors, we want one that would be our final,” he said.

The project’s backers include local business owners, private donors and residents, as well as Logan Square Rep. Will Guzzardi, alds. Daniel La Spata (1st) and Scott Waguespack (32nd) and the biggest chunk from former Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas, who appropriated $360,000 for the project. Her replacement, Natalie Del Toro, released the state funds in November, committee members said.

“It’s right in my backyard, literally down the street from where I grew up,” Pacione-Zayas previously said. “I’m also a huge proponent of providing people space to explore their passions and be able to form relationships with each other and be physically active. To me, it’s a no-brainer to support an initiative like this.”

With Pacione-Zayas now a top aide to Mayor Brandon Johnson, the park committee hopes to get the mayor’s support and is scheduling a meeting with his team in 2024.

The Logan Square skate park, under the Kennedy Expressway at Logan Boulevard and Western Avenue, has fallen into serious disrepair in recent years, as seen Dec. 1, 2023. Skateboarders and skate park advocates are raising money to overhaul the park so it’s safe to use. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

The skate park, one of six managed by the Park District, attracts skaters from all over the city and is a safe space for kids who need low-cost activities, want to be outdoors and not get into trouble, Laurie said. It is open year-round because the expressway shields it from rain and snow.

But several of the ramps, which are made of prefabricated wood that requires frequent maintenance, have holes or chunks missing that have caused injuries, Laurie said.

Following the budget meeting, Laurie met with project manager Kate Thomas, who plans to work with state officials to determine permitting steps, he said. While that’s a positive move, the group still wants to see more action from the district, Laurie said.

“Skateboarding is becoming much more inclusive, so we now have this opportunity to build this skate park to bring people into skateboarding,” Laurie said. “We need to preserve these spaces. … This could be an easy success story for the Chicago Park District.”

The group’s petition to upgrade the park has received over 5,400 signatures and donations are still being accepted online.

