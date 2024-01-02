THE LOOP — Author Jonathan Eig will discuss his award-winning biography of Martin Luther King Jr., “King: A Life,” during a event before Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The discussion — which will see Eig talking with journalist Robert “Scoop” Jackson — is 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Dirksen Federal Building, 219 S. Dearborn St., room 2525. There will be a light reception 4:30-5:30 p.m.

The event is free. Tickets are on the Chicago Federal Bar Association website.

The event is part of the leadup to MLK Day, which is Jan. 15, by the Chicago chapter of the Federal Bar Association and the diversity, equity and inclusion committee of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

The event will be “a deep dive into the nuanced and powerful narrative of Dr. King’s life and message as depicted in Eig’s comprehensive work,” the organizers wrote in a social media post. Eig and Jackson’s discussion will focus on King’s impact on civil rights and social justice, according to the post.

“King: A Life” was published in May. The book is an in-depth look at King’s life and includes recently declassified FBI files.

The book was named one of the best books of the year by The Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, The New York Times, The New Yorker and Time. It was also on former President Barack Obama’s list of his favorite books of 2023.

The biography is set to be turned into a movie by Universal Pictures with Chris Rock expected to direct and produce and Steven Spielberg expected to executive produce, according to Deadline.

