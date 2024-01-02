RIVERDALE — City officials will start planning a walking and cycling path along 130th Street following a years-long push by Far South Side neighbors, who say the project can increase safety and improve transportation for pedestrians and cyclists.

Early work on the 130th Street side path, which would link Altgeld Gardens and surrounding communities with the Major Taylor Trail, is set to begin “soon,” Chicago Department of Transportation officials said. News of the project’s impending start was first reported by Streetsblog Chicago.

The first phase will include a feasibility and environmental study, the selection of a preferred path design and route, public engagement, project cost estimates and agency approvals. Final design and engineering will then take place before construction starts.

Officials did not give a timeline for completion nor answer Block Club’s specific questions about the project, but they told Streetsblog Chicago the path’s completion may be years away.

The project was named last year in former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s citywide vision for green infrastructure projects. The Illinois Department of Transportation, which manages 130th Street, will work with the city on the path’s creation.

Plans for the multi-use path come as the city and Cook County work to complete the Lake Calumet Bike Network Study, which aims to make biking safer from 95th Street to Sibley Boulevard and from the Indiana state line to Michigan Avenue.

The side path is also a part of the 2019 Riverdale Community Area Multimodal Transportation Plan, which recommends pedestrian, cycling and transit improvements in the Far South Side community.

“The 130th Street side path project is a key part of these efforts to create a more walkable and bike-friendly community,” said Erica Schroeder, spokesperson for the city’s transportation department.

Deloris Lucas, a Golden Gate resident and founder of advocacy group We Keep You Rollin‘, said she is glad to see movement on the side path project after years of “pestering” city officials for improvements.

“I became a little dismayed that there was very little action coming from the [Riverdale transportation] plan,” Lucas said. “I am eager to get them started on the side path, because that’s going to help the community in two ways: It’s going to give us the connected sidewalks that we have never had … and give us a chance to work on our wellness with the combination sidewalk and bike trail.”

The Red Line is expected to be extended to 130th Street by the end of the decade, so officials have plenty of time to build the multi-use path and ensure easy access to the future Altgeld Gardens Red Line station, Lucas said.

“It is my hope and dream that the side path gets completed well before the Red Line coming to 130th,” Lucas said. “We should not have to wait that long, [and we can see] other transportation enhancements before the Red Line gets extended.”

The side path project can also draw more attention to the Riverdale transportation plan’s other recommendations, which have largely languished in the nearly five years since its completion, Lucas said. Proposed improvements include:

Intersection improvements like high-visibility crosswalks, pedestrian signals and islands, curb extensions and lighting along 130th Street.

Neighborhood side paths on 131st and 132nd streets and Ellis and Indiana avenues.

Streetscaping along 131st Street and Ellis Avenue.

The 130th Street side path is “just the beginning” in bringing needed resources to Riverdale, and Far South Siders must keep the pressure on local leaders to ensure it and other projects are completed, Lucas said.

“We deserve so much more,” she said. “It’s going to take a team of people to work together to bring this to fruition, and the community has to come out when the community meetings are being held.”

