CHICAGO — With the new year comes new changes and Illinois laws are no different.

A number of laws covering smoking, driving, health care and education took effect at the start of 2024.

Some of the new laws:

Ban On E-Cigarettes In Indoor Public Spaces

E-cigarettes will have the same location restrictions as other tobacco products in 2024. Credit: Bob Chiarito/Block Club Chicago

The Illinois government amended the Smoke Free Illinois Act to include e-cigarettes and place new restrictions on them at the start of the year. Under the amended law e-cigarettes will no longer be able to be smoked in indoor public spaces as of Jan. 1.

E-cigarettes also will not be able to be smoked any place where traditional nicotine products like cigarettes already cannot be smoked, including 15 feet from building entrances like offices, restaurants, stores and schools.

The Illinois government said that they wanted to enact this law because of the health risks of e-cigarettes and vaping, particularly for young people.

“E-cigarettes can cause lung damage and addiction to nicotine. Banning indoor use of these devices sends a strong message that e-cigarettes are not a safe alternative to smoking,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Sameer Vohra in a press release.

There will be new rules around distracted driving taking effect at the start of the year. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

No Video Calls Or Social Media While Driving

At the start of the new year, drivers will no longer be permitted to answer video calls, watch videos or use social media while driving. Currently texting while driving is banned in Illinois but the laws will now be expanded to any form of distracted driving.

The effort for the changes were led by State Senator for Chicago Javier Cervantes and State Representative for Chicago Michael Kelly.

“People out there think a quick call or video message will not put others at risk of harm, and this law is one step toward curbing that culture,” Cervantes said in a press release.

There will be new requirements around when cooling systems must be operating regardless of payment. Credit: Linze Rice/ DNAinfo

Changes To When Your Air Conditioning Can Be Cut Off

The Public Utilities Act, which covers residential heating and cooling has new amendments that take effect on Jan. 1.

Under the amendments, residential cooling cannot be cut off for people who didn’t pay their utility bills, on days where there’s a forecast of temperatures 90 degrees or above, or on a day when the next day is a holiday or weekend with a forecast of 90 degrees or above.

Utilities also can’t be cut off when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat watch, heat advisory, or excessive heat warning for the area of the residence.

Under the current laws, utilities could be cut off with a forecast below 95 degrees and there were no requirements related to heat warnings.

A new law will try to stop book bans in Illinois. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli/Block Club Chicago

No Book Bans In Illinois

A new law coming into effect at the start of the year establishes protections for public libraries from attempts to ban, remove or restrict access to books and requires libraries that receive state funding to establish book ban policies.

In 2022, there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois libraries, according to the American Library Association. Book ban attempts often target marginalized groups and the Illinois government said that they are prohibiting book bans to counteract that.

“Now more than ever, efforts to censor educational and social reading materials are on the rise, and we cannot let extreme views harm LGBTQ+ communities or BIPOC authors and readers, simply because of who they are or who they love,” said Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton in a press release.

There will be a new phone hotline set up to track stolen cars. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Car Theft Reporting Hotline

Changes were made to the Illinois Vehicle Act to help track stolen cars. Car manufacturers selling in the state of Illinois will have to set up 24/7 car theft hotlines as of Jan. 1.

These hotlines will track information about stolen vehicles and work with law enforcement agencies in the state to provide location, tracking or alert information about the stolen vehicles.

The law also requires manufacturers to waive tracking service fees for stolen vehicles to help law enforcement locate the vehicles.

Hospitals will be required to inform patients about financial assistance programs available to them. Credit: Monique Mulima/Block Club Chicago

Hospitals Must Screen For Financial Assistance

The Illinois government amended the Fair Patient Billing Act to require hospitals to inform patients about financial assistance options.

The new amendments that take effect Jan. 1 will require hospitals in the state to give patients information about financial assistance programs available through the hospital or the government.

The amended Act also requires hospitals to screen for and inform uninsured patients of free or discounted services before sending their healthcare bills to collections.

Illinois police will no longer be able to pull people over just for hanging things on the rearview mirror. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Changes To When Police Can Pull You Over

In Illinois it is not permitted to have objects hanging from a rearview mirror and many people have been pulled over and had their cars searched because of this.

Starting on Jan. 1 law enforcement in Illinois will not be permitted to pull someone over and search their car solely because of something hanging on the rearview mirror.

Advocates say that these types of traffic stops disproportionately affected communities of color. Illinois State Senator Christopher Belt was one of the people who led the efforts on this bill.

“The number of traffic stops that have occurred just because of a small personal item hanging on their rearview mirror has been excessive,” said Belt in a press release. “This law sends a powerful message that we will not tolerate racial profiling or other forms of discrimination in our state.”

Victims of electronic deepfakes will soon be able to take legal action against the creators and distributors of the content. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Protections Against Deep Fakes

Illinois amended the Digital Forgeries Act to now include protections against deepfakes — which are digitally altered photographs, videos or audio made of people without their consent and are used to threaten, harass or cause harm.

The amended law that takes effect Jan. 1 will allow victims of deepfakes to take civil action against people who create, distribute or solicit deepfakes. Deepfakes have been used to create sexual content of people without their consent.

State Senator Mary Edly-Allen was one of the sponsors of the amendments to the Act.

“These videos may be fake, but the emotional impacts are real,” said Edly-Allen in a press release. “Technology, including AI technology, continues to evolve rapidly — now is the time to take action to end image-based sexual abuse and hold bad actors accountable.”

There will be new protections for striking workers and strikes in the new year. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Protections For Striking Workers

There were amendments made to the Labor Dispute Act of Illinois to provide stronger protections for workers on strike starting at the beginning of the year.

One amendment provides that striking workers cannot be ordered to pay money to their employers for property damage that is as a result of a strike — with the exception of illegal acts.

The other amendment provides fines of a minimum of $500 to people who place objects in the public way to interfere with or disrupt a picket line.

Pharmacies will be allowed to sell fentanyl test strips over the counter. Credit: Quinn Myers/Block Club Chicago

Expanded Fentanyl Testing

Illinois amended the Overdose Prevention and Harm Reduction Act to expand access to fentanyl testing for drugs as of Jan. 1.

Under the new amendments, pharmacists in Illinois will be able to sell fentanyl test strips to people over the counter.

It also allows county health departments in the state to give out fentanyl test strips for free and clarifies that test strips should not be considered drug paraphernalia.

Illinois colleges and universities were have to create clear policies about accommodating students with disabilities. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Student Accommodations in Higher Education

Illinois passed the Removing Barriers to Higher Education Success Act, which requires public higher education institutions as of Jan. 1 to establish accommodation policies and inform students of them.

The new law will require public colleges and universities in Illinois to have clear policies for accommodations in learning for students with disabilities.

The goal of the Act is to make the accommodation process less burdensome and more uniform and accessible for students who need accommodations in school.

Assault weapons in Illinois will have to be registered with the state. Credit: Provided by Anthony Guglielmi

Assault Weapons Registration

Under the Protect Illinois Communities Act, people in the state that own assault weapons or high-capacity magazines must register them with the state by Jan. 1. Assault weapons owners will have to submit an affidavit on their Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) account.

This law only applies to current owners of assault weapons like AR-15 or AK-47 guns, as the sale of these types of guns was restricted in the state in January 2023.

“This legislation will stop the spread of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches and make our state a safer place for all,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a press release about the Act.

Minimum wage will be increasing in Illinois in the new year. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Minimum Wage Increase

Minimum wage for the state of Illinois will be increasing from $13 an hour to $14 an hour on Jan. 1 under the Lifting Up Illinois Working Families Act.

Tipped wage will be increasing from $7.80 hourly to $8.40 hourly and youth wage will increase from $10.40 hourly to $12 hourly.

Some cities like Chicago already have a minimum wage above the state’s minimum wage so hourly pay in those cities will not be affected by these changes, but for municipalities that don’t have their own minimum wage standards, hourly pay will be increasing.

