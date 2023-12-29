EDGEWATER — A fire at an apartment building Friday morning was put out after creating a panic, with some residents appearing ready to jump out the windows to escape the flames, officials said.

The blaze broke out a little after 8 a.m. on the sixth floor of 1020 W. Foster Ave., trapping residents inside, Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

CFD Deputy District Chief Kelly Burns speaks to the press after the Chicago Fire Department responded to a sixth-floor fire at 1020 W. Foster Ave. in Edgewater that resulted in two people being transported on Dec. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

An extra-alarm response brought 49 fire companies and 155 firefighters to the scene, deputy district chief Kelly Burns said. The blaze was extinguished around 9:30 a.m.

A “tremendous volume of smoke” blanketed the hallways down to the floor, creating a minefield for firefighters trying to make their way to the sixth floor unit where the blaze started, Burns said.

At its peak, the smoke was visible from six or seven blocks away, Burns said. The older Edgewater building did not have a sprinkler system.

“This was a tough fire,” Burns said. “If you look at the size of the building … we got as much manpower as we could.”

During the blaze, people inside called out for help, creating “panic in the windows,” Langford said.

“Some people looked like they were getting ready to jump,” Langford said. “We brought the ladders and got them.”

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a sixth-floor fire at 1020 W. Foster Ave. in Edgewater that resulted in two people being transported on Dec. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Resident Victor Mitchell escaped the building but saw a woman trapped inside, leaning against a window with “no way to get out” as smoke billowed around her. The fiercest flames appeared to move up from the sixth floor to the seventh, Mitchell said.

Lance, a witness who asked not to use his last name, heard a woman with her kids call for help while they were “flailing out the window.”

“It was unbelievable. A lot of us were down here crying because of the kids. The kids went to the window first with their hands on it,” Lance said. “[Firefighters] came and rescued them.”

The resident of the originating sixth floor unit, and a woman “hanging out the window on the fourth floor ready to jump,” were rescued, Burns said. Two people were taken to local hospitals in serious condition, fire officials said in a tweet.

Others were treated by paramedics at the scene and refused additional care, Burns said.

The sixth floor unit is a total loss. But building management is working to move those displaced from nearby units into vacant ones that are still viable, Burns said.

Calls to the main line for Edison Apartments, the site of the fire, went straight to voicemail.

Village Green Apartments, a company listed on the apartment building’s website, said in an automated message they no longer manage the building. A resident told Block Club the building is the process of being sold.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, officials said.

But Burns applauded his team for the swift rescue efforts and “minimal” injuries given the sheer volume of the blaze.

“They had their hands fulls,” Burns said. “Now there’s only a whole bunch of unhappy cats in the lobby.”

Photos from citizens app not mine pic.twitter.com/cCfbcvwbEc — Jonathanredsox80 (@Jonathanredsox1) December 29, 2023

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a sixth-floor fire at 1020 W. Foster Ave. in Edgewater that resulted in two people being transported on Dec. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a sixth-floor fire at 1020 W. Foster Ave. in Edgewater that resulted in two people being transported on Dec. 29, 2023. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

