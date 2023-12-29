Fireworks along Chicago River
Chicago could have snow falling on New Year's Eve night this year. Credit: Patrick L. Pyszka/City of Chicago

CHICAGO — A touch of snow could hit Chicago on New Year’s Eve.

There’s a 30 percent chance for snow for Sunday. Todd Kluber, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the snow won’t accumulate on the ground, though.

“We might have some snowflakes still potentially falling close to midnight there on New Year’s Eve,” Kluber said.

Temperatures for New Year’s Eve will be typical for this time of year in Chicago, which on average has highs of 33 degrees and lows of 21 degrees on Dec. 31, according to the National Weather Service.

Chicago has had one of the warmest Decembers on record, with temperatures averaging 39.8 degrees, about 10 degrees higher than typical.

