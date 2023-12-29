CHICAGO — A touch of snow could hit Chicago on New Year’s Eve.

There’s a 30 percent chance for snow for Sunday. Todd Kluber, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the snow won’t accumulate on the ground, though.

“We might have some snowflakes still potentially falling close to midnight there on New Year’s Eve,” Kluber said.

Rain and snow are expected today, with temperatures running seasonably warm to close out 2023. pic.twitter.com/R01V0Ym3Wa — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) December 28, 2023

Temperatures for New Year’s Eve will be typical for this time of year in Chicago, which on average has highs of 33 degrees and lows of 21 degrees on Dec. 31, according to the National Weather Service.

Chicago has had one of the warmest Decembers on record, with temperatures averaging 39.8 degrees, about 10 degrees higher than typical.

