CHICAGO — Start the new year outside enjoying the snow (if it ever comes), looking for wildlife or meeting new friends on a leisurely bike ride.

Check out these 15 outdoor events in and near Chicago this January:

4:30-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 4:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Lincoln Park Zoo, off DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Now through Jan. 7, Lincoln Park Zoo’s ZooLights will shine nightly, no matter the weather. This year’s holiday display features characters from Alice in Wonderland, along with illuminated versions of plants and animals you can see at the zoo, stars, trees and interesting shapes. Warm up by popping into the dedicated animal houses to see the zoo’s big cats up close. Plus, food stands will be open with hot drinks and snacks. Tickets are $7 most weeknights and $10 on weekends, and admission is free on Mondays.

10 a.m.-noon Wednesday

Emily Oaks Nature Center, 4650 Brummel St., Skokie

Does your family like treasure hunts? Fill a thermos with hot cocoa and don your layers before heading to Emily Oaks Nature Center for the City Kids Outdoors Gnome Hunt Meetup! This yearly tradition is fun for all ages. Grab a list of gnomes before wandering the forest to spot them in the trees. Pick up a gnome craft kit to bring with you when you leave. Registration is not required.

8-10 a.m. Saturday

Wooded Island, Jackson Park

Meet fellow bird enthusiasts at the west side of the Columbia Basin (North Lagoon) to join the Chicago Bird Alliance for a two-mile walk! You’ll walk Wooded Island and Bobolink Meadow while keeping your eyes out for winter birds like ducks along the lakefront. Birders of all experience levels and ages are welcome. Dress in layers, and bring binoculars and a bird field guide if you have them. The event is free, and no registration is necessary.

10 a.m.-noon Sunday

Vernon Hills REI, 901 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills

Get your entire family excited about winter on this guided two-hour hike. Meet dressed for the weather at the Vernon Hills REI. REI will provide over-the-shoe traction aids or snowshoes if the conditions are slippery or snowy. You’ll walk through the forest at a relaxed pace, before gathering around a fire to make and enjoy s’mores. Register here. Tickets are $59 for members and $89 for non-members.

Go on a gnome hunt with City Kids Outdoors, and leave with a craft kit to make your own garden companion. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

9 a.m. Sunday

Blue Star Memorial Woods, 701 E. Lake Ave., Glenview

Does your New Year’s resolution include running or spending more time outdoors? Start on the right foot by running the Time Travel 1-mile, 5K, 10K or half marathon races. The Prehistoric Park Theme includes a journey through time, starting with the age of the dinosaurs — your fellow runners. Event fees include custom bibs, tees, finisher medals (with built-in sound effects), and some races also earn pins for registered runners. Stay for the after-party to learn about how families can combine fun and fitness in 2024. Not interested in running? Volunteer! Sign-up is required for all participants, and tickets are $15-56.

1:30 p.m. Jan. 7

Bittersweet, 1114 W. Belmont Ave.

Femmes + Thems usually meet for this casual ride on the first Saturday of the month, but they’re switching it up in January. Meet up at the Lakeview bakery Bittersweet before riding about nine miles to The Recyclery to check out the femme-, transgender-, women-, and non-binary-owned shop and learn proper bike maintenance. This crew rides at a 10-12 mile-per-hour pace, and all bikes and forms of micromobility are welcome. No registration is necessary for this all-ages event.

3-10 p.m. Jan. 13

The Long Room Chicago, 1612 W. Irving Park Road

Put on your winter layers and meet at The Long Room for an evening of snow tubing. Bring your friends and some snacks, and Outsiders Chicago will provide a ride to and from the snow tubing location. After nearly three hours of snow tubing, you’ll enjoy food and drinks on-site and board the ride back to Chicago. Registration is required. Tickets are $127 plus tax.

Outsiders Chicago hosts nighttime snow tubing events, with transportation to and from the city. Credit: Facebook/Outsiders Chicago

1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 14

Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Rd., Glencoe

Meet in the Linnaeus Room at the Regenstein Center to follow a certified nature and forest therapy guide on a walk through the garden. Participants will walk less than a mile at a gentle pace while connecting with the unique forest life, before finishing with a forest-based tea. The walk will take place even in light to moderate rain or snow, so dress accordingly. Registration is required, and tickets are $34 for Chicago Botanic Garden Members and $43 for non-members.

7-9 a.m. Jan. 17

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Dr.

Avid birder Geoff Williamson of Third Coast Birding will lead a stroll around North Pond looking for birds and other wildlife. This two-hour walk is mostly outside and will end inside the Nature Museum, where you’ll review the wildlife you’ve seen. Meet on the casting pier at the south end of the pond. Come dressed for the elements and bring binoculars and birding identification resources if you have them. Admission is free. No registration is necessary.

Noon-3 p.m. Jan. 20

Big Marsh Park, 11555 S. Stony Island Ave.

Is your family getting restless in these gray days of winter? Bundle up and head to Big Marsh Park for the annual Polar Adventure Days. This kid-friendly gathering includes a guided winter hike and nature art activities. Hot chocolate will be available to warm everyone up amidst the walking and wonder. No registration is necessary for this free event.

10 a.m.-noon Jan. 21

Arc’teryx Oakbrook, 2228 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook

Learn about polar exploration from expert Alex Pancoe, a mountaineer and skier who has been around the globe. Hear about his journeys on thin ice over the Arctic Ocean and elsewhere during this riveting presentation. Bites and beverages will be served (plus alcoholic options for people over age 21). Attendees can win Arc’teryx gear after the presentation. Register here for this free event.

7 a.m.-sundown, Jan. 21

Morton Arboretum, 4100 IL-53, Lisle

Many people meander the trails of Morton Arboretum and wish their furry pals could come along. On Jan. 21, they can! Dog Admission Day is open to Arboretum members and guests. Dog admission passes are required for each canine visitor, and three- and four-legged pals must be leashed. There will also be a pet expo with dog-oriented businesses and organizations. Reserve a $5 dog pass when purchasing an advance admission ticket.

No need to leave your furry friend at home during Morton Arboretum’s Dog Admission Day. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

6-8 p.m. Jan. 23

First Ascent Uptown, 4718 N. Broadway

Climb Big Chicago creates inclusive spaces for plus-size and fat folx in the climbing community. This casual meetup is free for First Ascent members and $15 for guests (gear included). Registration is not required.

4-8 p.m. Jan. 24-26

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, 12545 West 111 St., Lemont

Strap on cross-country skis and grab a free trail pass to ski by the moonlight at Sagawau Environmental Learning Center. The moon will be full on Jan. 25 and super bright on the nights before and after. Limited ski rentals will be available, and reservations are required. This free event is weather-dependent, so check the website the day of your visit to ensure skiing is happening.

10 a.m. Jan. 31

Miller Meadow-South, 1st Avenue, South of Roosevelt Road, Cook County

Join Forest Preserves staff on a 1.7-mile loop through Miller Meadow. This trail is paved and features several resting points, and is perfect for people who use mobility devices or go at a slower pace (think wheelchairs, walkers and strollers). The free event is in Grove 6, and registration is not required.

