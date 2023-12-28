CHICAGO — You can ride CTA buses and trains for free 10 p.m. Sunday-4 a.m. Monday.

The program is being offered in partnership with Miller Lite to encourage people to take public transit instead of driving on New Year’s Eve — a holiday known for being alcohol-fueled.

“We firmly believe that Chicago is one of the greatest cities to welcome in the new year, and we take immense pride in enhancing the celebrations of residents and visitors alike through fare-free transportation,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said it a statement.

Riders will not need to tap Ventra cards or contactless cards to board a bus or go through train station turnstiles during the free ride period, according to the CTA. Refunds will not be available for riders who tap their cards.

Last year, 59,000 people took free CTA rides on New Year’s Eve, according to a Molson Coors press release.

You can find train and bus schedules for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on the CTA’s website.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: