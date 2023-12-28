CTA Bus heading to Bryn Mawr
CTA buses and trains will be offering free service New Year's Eve night. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

CHICAGO — You can ride CTA buses and trains for free 10 p.m. Sunday-4 a.m. Monday.

The program is being offered in partnership with Miller Lite to encourage people to take public transit instead of driving on New Year’s Eve — a holiday known for being alcohol-fueled.

“We firmly believe that Chicago is one of the greatest cities to welcome in the new year, and we take immense pride in enhancing the celebrations of residents and visitors alike through fare-free transportation,” CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. said it a statement.

Riders will not need to tap Ventra cards or contactless cards to board a bus or go through train station turnstiles during the free ride period, according to the CTA. Refunds will not be available for riders who tap their cards.

Last year, 59,000 people took free CTA rides on New Year’s Eve, according to a Molson Coors press release.

You can find train and bus schedules for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on the CTA’s website.

