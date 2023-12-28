GOLD COAST — A Chicago brownstone where an unknown Ernest Hemingway bided his time before setting off to Paris is now for sale for $2 million.

Hemingway lived on the top floor of the Chicago home at 1239 N. Dearborn St. for three months at the end of 1921. He was a young newlywed, making $52 a week writing advertisements for a dubious publication that would soon go bankrupt, according to scholars of Hemingway and Gioia Diliberto, author of a book about Hemingway’s first wife, “Paris Without End.”

Ernest Hemingway as a Red Cross ambulance driver in 1918 in Milan.

In one of his letters the nascent novelist, who grew up in suburban Oak Park, bragged to a friend he paid just $75 a month without a lease for the “pretty high grade shop,” in what was not yet the opulent stretch of Gold Coast now occupied by the city’s richest.

But his first wife Hadley Richardson found the “grimy, top-floor walk-up” to be a “cramped, shabby apartment in a poor neighborhood,” with “tiny rooms and ugly, broken-down furniture depressing, and she tried to be away from the apartment as much as possible,” Diliberto wrote in her book.

“Hemingway was not yet Hemingway. He was just another aspiring writer,” Dilliberto said. “They were on their way, but this was the initial struggle.”

The place, which Hemingway also described in his letter as an “old joint made into apartment,” is now part of a five-bedroom home across three floors, also including two street-level studios, a coach house and a two-car garage, most recently divvied up as rentals.

It’s the first time the home has been for sale in 55 years, said agent Steve Rachman of Marcus & Millichap Chicago Apartment Brokers. The listing was first reported by Dennis Rodkin of Crain’s Chicago.

The house does not bear any remnants of Hemingway’s time there, beyond a plaque later installed out front and framed magazine covers of the future American icon now covering a hallway on the bottom floor.

“People don’t seem to realize the history until they get here for the showing,” Rachman said.

A hallway dedicated to Ernest Hemingway in the home he used to live in at 1239 N. Dearborn St. Credit: Steve Rachman/Marcus & Millichap

The main living room at 1239 N. Dearborn St. Credit: Steve Rachman/Marcus & Millichap

A plaque dedicated to Ernest Hemingway outside 1239 N. Dearborn St. Credit: Steve Rachman/Marcus & Millichap

While the intrepid author’s time at the Chicago home in his early 20s was only a pitstop, “the things that happened there really mattered,” said Carl Eby, an English professor and president of The Hemingway Society.

Hemingway grew up in Oak Park, where the his birthplace museum remains a tourist attraction.

In the Gold Coast home, Hemingway was likely working on a novel based on his time as a Red Cross ambulance driver on the Italian front during World War I, a precursor to what would eventually become his 1929 novel “A Farewell To Arms,” Eby said.

Inside Hemingway wrote his fiction mostly in pen or pencil, said Dr. Verna Kale, associate editor of the The Hemingway Letters Project.

During that time Hemingway was also steered away from plans to return to Italy and encouraged to move to Paris — letters of recommendation from respected Chicago literary peers already in hand — where a flourishing arts capital featured the likes of Pablo Picasso, Gertrude Stein and other writers of the “Lost Generation,” Eby said.

Hemingway and his wife would leave Chicago for “even more of a dump” in Paris, which did not have a bathroom or kitchen, Diliberto said.

A “sponge of a reader” who rarely threw things away, Hemingway’s cramped Gold Coast home was likely stacked with books and magazines of the Chicago literary renaissance, including works by friend and mentor Sherwood Anderson, Eby said. The time spent in Chicago profoundly shaped Hemingway’s style, which would later come to redefine American literature, Eby said.

“What he read spoke to something already part of this taste, a style sparse in its prose, with a psychological depth suggested rather than elaborated,” Eby said. “Anderson and others recognized the complexity of the average working person in a way that was not condescending. That’s something Hemingway would become very good at.”

Rachman, the listing agent, said in jest he’s now looking for a “Hemingway enthusiast with a blank check.”

“It’s the one percent of the one percent shopping in the neighborhood,” Rachman said. “It’s expensive just to get your foot in the door.”

