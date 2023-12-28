CHICAGO — Don’t just throw away your live Christmas tree this year: The city has 27 spots where Chicagoans can ditch their trees so they can be recycled into mulch.

You can drop off your tree at any of the locations starting Jan. 6, according to an online recycling guide. Trees will be accepted until Jan. 20.

Only live or natural trees will be accepted. No garlands or wreaths can be recycled, and all ornaments and decorations should be removed from trees. If you put a plastic bag on your tree to move it, you must remove it before leaving it to be recycled.

Free mulch will be available at six of the recycling spots starting Jan. 8 on a first-come, first-served basis.

More than 20,000 trees were recycled through the program in 2023, the equivalent of diverting about 730,000 pounds from landfills, according to the city.

Where you can recycle trees:

Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Ave. Clark Park, 3400 N. Rockwell St. Forestry Site, 900 E. 103rd St. (mulch available beginning Jan. 10). Garfield Park, 100 N. Central Park Ave. Grant Park, 900 S. Columbus Drive. Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Drive Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1369 N. Sacramento Ave. Jackson Park, 6300 S. Cornell Ave. Kennedy Park, 2427 W. 113th St. Kelvyn Park, 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave. Lake Meadows Park, 3117 S. Rhodes Ave. Lincoln Park, east side of Cannon Drive at Fullerton Avenue (mulch available beginning Jan. 10). Mahalia Jackson Park, 8385 S. Birkhoff Ave. Margate Park, 4921 N. Marine Drive (mulch available beginning Jan. 10). Marquette Park, 6700 S. Kedzie Ave. McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Road. Mount Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St. (mulch available beginning Jan. 10). North Park Village, 5801 N. Pulaski Road (mulch available beginning Jan. 10). Norwood Park service yard, 5800 N. Avondale Ave. Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave. Riis Park, 6201 W. Wrightwood Ave. Rowan Park, 11546 S. Avenue L Sheridan Park, 910 S. Aberdeen St. Walsh Park, 1722 N. Ashland Ave. Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave. (mulch available beginning Jan. 10). Wentworth Park, 5701 S. Narragansett Ave. West Chatham Park, 8223 S. Princeton Ave.

