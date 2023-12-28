Jump to Dry January spots by neighborhood ➤
CHICAGO — Dry January remains a popular way to kick off the new year — and just because you’re participating doesn’t mean you have to stay home.
If you’re looking to start the year booze-free, we’ve rounded up more than 40 places where you can imbibe mocktails and other non-alcoholic drinks. Enjoy the city sober at these upscale restaurants, taverns, late-night lounges and fully sober bars.
Have one you think we should add? Email the details to Newsroom@BlockClubChi.org.
Albany Park
Bokeh
4716 N. Kedzie Ave.
773-754-0129
This neighborhood cocktail den offers an extensive drink menu, which includes several mocktails and sodas for those avoiding alcohol, including the seasonally appropriate “Christmas in July” with preserved peach, pineapple juice, cinnamon habanero shrub and lime.
Andersonville
Nobody’s Darling
1744 W. Balmoral Ave.
312-544-0993
Andersonville queer bar Nobody’s Darling offers a few alcohol-free drinks to “keep it cute” all night long, including a lychee mocktini, non-alcoholic beer and CBD-infused sparkling waters.
Beverly
Horse Thief Hollow Brewing Company
10426 S. Western Ave.
773-779-2739
The award-winning craft brewery on the South Side has two mocktail options for anyone choosing to forgo the booze — the “Livener” with fresh lemon and ginger beer, and the “Social Elixir” with fresh orange and cranberry juice.
Bronzeville
Bronzeville Winery
4420 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
872-244-7065
Quaff some NA cocktails like a Virgin Mary or iced chai with rum at this wine bar, cultural space and “sister restaurant to the Silver Room.”
Downtown & River North
Arbella
112 W. Grand Ave.
312-846-6654
Enjoy elevated bar and street food favorites like truffle fries, coconut shrimps, fried chicken tenders and more alongside two zero-proof mocktails — the lemon ginger kombucha-based “Smoking Kills” and the spirit-free London Dry-based “Secret Window.”
Bar Goa
116 W. Hubbard St., Suite 1
312-900-0197
This Indian restaurant and cocktail bar in River North offers a non-alcoholic drink menu featuring freshly made watermelon juice and various mocktails.
Beatrix
519 N. Clark St.
312-284-1377
Sip on coffee, hibiscus ginger kombucha or non-alcoholic IPAs for some free-spirited drinks at this American coffeehouse and restaurant. Beatrix also has locations in Fulton Market, the Loop and Streeterville.
Ema
74 W. Illinois St.
312-527-5586
Ema’s Mediterranean-inspired menu features shareable plates like dips and mezzes plus three zero-proof cocktails, including a Pineapple Ginger Soda and Pomegranate Backsplash.
Le Colonial
57 E. Oak St.
312-255-0088
Le Colonial serves up four mocktails inspired by the seasons alongside its Vietnamese and French-inspired menu. Try their winter-inspired Mua Dong with cucumber, ginger and lime to celebrate the season.
LIVA At Chicago Winery
739 N. Clark St.
312-763-3674
LIVA’s restaurant and bar are housed in a winery, but there are still N/A drinks called flightless birds available for anyone who “wants to stay grounded,” including a non-alcoholic Negroni Liberto.
Humboldt Park
Bendición Dry Bar & Bottle Shop
2540 W. Division St.
Info@BendicionBar.com
This non-alcoholic pop-up is a sober and communal space for Chicagoans — “whether you’re sober serious, sober curious, straight edge, or sober just for tonight.” Bendición, which is queer- and woman of color-owned, features a variety of interesting booze-free beverages and hosts regular community events, such as book club meetings and zine workshops.
Hyde Park
Truth Be Told
1227 E. 60th St.
872-315-1319
Eschew alcohol at the tavern-inspired restaurant with a spirit-free mule, apple pie shrub soda, a Heineken 00 or pineapple mojito.
Virtue Restaurant & Bar
1462 E. 53rd St.
773-947-8831
Sip on alcohol-free beverages at this welcoming Southern American restaurant. There are four on the menu, including “The Hummingbird” with basil, bitter lemon and soda, and a Pumpkin Spice Mule.
Lakeview
Ella Elli
1349 W. Cornelia Ave.
773-935-3552
This sophisticated establishment in the heart of Lakeview serves up flavors from Italy and the Mediterranean. The drink menu features two mocktails: “Hits Different” — a soda that includes hints of hibiscus, blueberry, lime, jalapeno and grapefruit — and “Momentary Lapse” — an aquafaba-based drink with cardamom, basil, grapefruit and lemon.
Lincoln Park
Boka
1729 N. Halsted St.
312-337-6070
Enjoy booze-free beverages like non-alcoholic beers, ciders and spirit-free wines alongside Boka’s Michelin-starred menu.
Summer House Santa Monica
1954 N. Halsted St.
773-634-4100
Immerse yourself in the tropics with Summer House’s casual, California-inspired menu, which includes an assortment of zero-proof drinks, from pineapple, watermelon and strawberry-based mocktails to sparkling white tea.
Lincoln Square
The Warbler
4535 N. Lincoln Ave.
773-681-0950
The cocktail menu of this upscale eatery in Lincoln Square includes inventive mocktail options, like a mix of basil and vanilla, and a refreshing lemonade.
Little Village
Osito’s Tap
2553 S. Ridgeway Ave.
773-277-8117
Celebrate Dry January with the speakeasy-style bar’s non-alcoholic cocktails, made with ingredients like carrot juice, grapefruit juice, apricot cinnamon syrup, ginger beer and more.
Logan Square
Billy Sunday
3143 W. Logan Blvd.
773-661-2485
Billy Sunday’s cocktail bar is known for its classic drinks and vintage spirits, but it also offers spirit-free sips perfect for Dry January, including a “Lupine Lady” with lavender and thyme-infused verjus and a “Strawberry Handshake” with peppercorn, olive and basil ginger.
Daisies
2375 N. Milwaukee Ave.
773-697-9443
At Midwestern pasta restaurant Daisies, pair a plate of Italian noodles with a non-alcoholic drink. The Logan Square eatery offers a range of booze-free bevs, from classics like root beer and iced tea to more novel drinks like a mushroom sour and cranberry-orange shrub.
Life On Marz Community Club
1950 N. Western Ave.
386-589-4088
Life on Marz is Marz Community Brewing Company’s nano-brewery and taproom in Logan Square. It caters to beer lovers and sober folks alike, serving non-alcoholic craft beer, hemp-infused beverages, coffee and tea.
The Pink Squirrel
2414 N. Milwaukee Ave.
(773) 904-8185
Indulge in non-alcoholic milkshakes and cocktails at a retro Midwestern bar with Duckpin Bowling and trivia nights.
The Whistler
2421 N. Milwaukee Ave.
773-227-3530
A bar, record label, gallery and music venue boasts an award-winning cocktail program featuring NA drinks like CBD seltzer, mocktails and more.
The Loop
Beatnik On The River
180 N. Upper Wacker Dr.
312-929-4945
This Bohemian-inspired Mediterranean restaurant offers a variety of non-alcoholic beverages, including spirit-free pina coladas and watermelon mojitos.
Roanoke
135 W. Madison St.
312-361-3800
Grab a bite and sip on booze-free drinks and craft sodas at this upscale lounge and tavern, including a coconut-water based mocktail with blueberry and lime, and a “Farmers Daughter” mocktail with cucumber, basil and house-made lemonade.
McKinley Park
Marz Community Brewing Company
3630 S. Iron St.
773-579-1935
Like its Western Avenue location (above), this neighborhood brewery and taproom offers non-alcoholic craft beer, hemp-infused beverages, coffee and tea.
Portage Park
Community Tavern
4038 N. Milwaukee Ave.
773-283-6080
The new American restaurant nestled in Portage Park combines midwestern ingredients with pan-Asian influences. Alongside diverse wine and cocktail selections, diners can find a variety of mocktails and craft sodas.
South Loop
Apolonia
2201 S. Michigan Ave.
312-363-2431
The South Loop restaurant cooks up modern European fare and offers two spirit-free drinks on its dinner menu — the “Fall Highball” with apple, ginger, cinnamon and soda, and the “Desert Rose” with hibiscus, rose, lime and chipotle.
M Lounge
1520 S. Wabash Ave.
312-447-0201
This intimate lounge’s drink menu features a lineup of mocktails, including a Strawberry Lemonade Fizz Martini, an M Bellini, alcohol-free champagne and beer and more.
Ukrainian Village
Dorothy
2500 W. Chicago Ave.
773-687-9261
Lesbian cocktail bar Dorothy offers a variety of non-alcoholic drink options and hosts various social events for the community, including Silent Book Club, open mics and burlesque nights.
West Loop
Elske
1350 W. Randolph St.
312-733-1314
Try some innovative mocktails at this Michelin-starred Scandinavian restaurant, which features two non-alcoholic drinks on the menu: the “Smoky” made with pu-erh tea, banana and miso and the “Amaro” made with cinnamon, ginger beer and lime.
Kumiko
630 W. Lake St.
312-285-2912
Japanese dining bar Kumiko offers both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, which owner and mixologist Julia Momose calls “spiritfrees.” The elegant and nuanced beverages include flavors such as jasmine dragonwell green tea, Tasmanian pepperberry and Japanese twig tea.
LÝRA
905 W. Fulton Market
312-660-7722
Alongside Greek-inspired eats, LÝRA’s menu features two zero-proof mocktails: the “Halara” with Seedlip, pomegranate, lemon, mint and tonic, and the “Cypress” with Seedlip, pineapple, lime and ginger.
Rose Mary
932 W. Fulton Market
872-260-3921
Accompanying this West Loop establishment’s Italian and Croatian food menu, guests can dine booze-free with a selection of mocktails and a non-alcoholic IPA.
The Dawson
730 W. Grand Ave.
312-243-8955
The Dawson’s menu of “globally inspired American fare” features two mocktails, a non-alcoholic sparkling rose and Athletic Brewing Company non-alcoholic beer.
The Publican
837 W. Fulton St.
312-733-9555
Enjoy “simple farmhouse fare” at this European beer hall-inspired gastropub. The menu features a variety of zero-proof drinks, including a spiritless Old Fashioned, a “Phony Negroni” and non-alcoholic beers.
West Town
Beatnik West Town
1604 W. Chicago Ave.
312-929-4945
The Bohemian-inspired Mediterranean restaurant offers an array of non-alcoholic beverages, including spirit-free pina coladas and watermelon mojitos.
In Good Spirits
858 N. Ashland Ave.
This non-alcoholic bar and bottle shop just opened this summer and offers a wide range of non-alcoholic beers, wines and aperitifs, available to take away or to drink in the store’s community space. They also have a rotating menu of handmade cocktails available.
Wicker Park
Emporium Arcade Bar
1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.
773-697-7922
Play vintage arcade games, table games or try your hand at some old-school pinball machines at this curated beer and cocktail bar. The menu features sober-friendly options for those who want to play sans alcohol, including a booze-free old fashioned and beers. There are also two other Emporium locations in Logan Square and Fulton Market.
The Violet Hour
1520 N. Damen Ave.
773-252-1500
Dine on New American cuisine with a spirit-free cocktail at this iconic bar. There’s the “Always on Time” with grapefruit, lemon, vanilla, lavender and rose water, or the “Needs Cowbell” with lemon, hibiscus and pomegranate flavors.
