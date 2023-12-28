LINCOLN PARK — The Dickens Greenway project has finished construction, bringing a contraflow bike lane to the mostly one-way Dickens Avenue near Oz Park.

The Dickens Greenway, which brings a number of changes to Dickens Avenue between Magnolia Avenue and Stockton Drive, has recently been completed, a spokesperson for Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) said. The project includes the contraflow bike lane, curb bump-outs and a lower speed limit for the area.

Contraflow bike lanes help convert one-way streets into two-way streets for cyclists. Before the greenway was installed, Dickens Avenue was a wide, one-way, westbound street with some exceptions where the road is two-way. The new bike lane going west is for bikes only, while cyclists and motorists can continue sharing the road to travel east.

Other changes along Dickens Avenue include curb bump-outs and raised crosswalks to increase pedestrian visibility and make it easier for people to cross the street, Erica Schroeder, a spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Transportation, previously said.

The speed limit was also lowered from 30 to 20 mph, Schroeder said.

“The project includes a variety of traffic-calming elements … to make the street more comfortable for everyone whether they are walking, biking or driving,” Schroeder said.

The Dickens Greenway, photographed east of Oz Park on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago

Work on the project began in October.

Knudsen celebrated the project’s completion in his Dec. 22 newsletter. He previously supported the Dickens Greenway for connecting the ward’s westernmost point at Magnolia and Racine avenues to the lakefront on the east.

“In our dense lakefront ward, I am committed to increasing bike and pedestrian safety for residents’ work commutes, school drop-offs and enjoyment,” Knudsen stated. “Through innovative infrastructure like the Dickens Greenway, we can achieve this in a non-disruptive way.”

