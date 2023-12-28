CHICAGO — Mayor Brandon Johnson joined the leaders of New York City and Denver Wednesday to call on the federal government to do something about the migrant crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people stranded in their cities.

Chicago is running out of space to shelter migrants, Johnson said during a joint press conference Wednesday with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The mayors demanded federal aid and an emergency declaration while on a virtual call.

“We have reached a critical point in this mission that, absent real significant intervention immediately, our local economies are not designed and built to respond to this type of crisis,” Johnson said.

Adams said the migrant crisis should be classified as a federal emergency as the three cities are struggling financially and running out of room to house hundreds of thousands of migrants.

“We are calling for the federal declaration of emergency, financial support and a national resettlement strategy,” Adams said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston in a joint press conference on Dec. 27, 2023. Credit: Melody Mercado, Block Club Chicago

Denver has received more migrants per capita over the past year than “any other large U.S. city that doesn’t flank the southern border,” the Denver Post reported. The city has exhausted its shelter space in local hotels and has spent over $35 million on its response since the crisis began, Johnston said.

New York City has accepted over 160,000 migrants over the past year and has spent more than $1 billion to address the crisis, Adams said. The city is positioned to spend more than $12 billion on migrants through fiscal year 2025.

More than 26,000 migrants have come to Chicago since August 2022, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing thousands of people, many from Venezuela, to Democratic-led cities in protest of federal immigration policies.

Johnson said Chicago has “exhausted public spaces as well as private spaces” to serve as temporary shelters for asylum seekers. The city is housing 14,450 migrants in 27 city-run shelters as of Wednesday, according to city data.

“We need the federal government to lean in and provide more financial assistance. All of our cities have reached a point where we are either close to capacity or nearly out of room. Without significant intervention from the federal government, this mission will not be sustained,” Johnson said.

People mill about the city’s largest migrant shelter, 2241 S. Halsted St., on Dec. 18, 2023. A 5-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after becoming sick at the shelter. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The three mayors’ renewed calls for federal aid follow an increase in “rogue bus” drop-offs of migrants in Chicago and the suburbs and the surprise landing of a private plane at O’Hare last week carrying 100 migrants. The plane’s operators fled in an Uber before they could be questioned, leaving advocates to call the incident “human trafficking.”

The Chicago City Council passed an ordinance this month to penalize bus operators who drop migrants off late at night or in locations other than the city’s designated landing area near Downtown.

Adams issued an executive order Wednesday with similar regulations, and Johnston said he plans to follow suit.

Buses carrying migrants have continued to arrive in Chicago. According to city officials, 96 buses have been cited and one impounded since the ordinance was passed.

Help Block Club Get

500 More Subscribers ! Subscribe to Block Club now and you’ll get a free 16-by-20-inch Chicago neighborhood print of your choice, helping us reach our goal of getting 500 more subscribers before 2024. Click here to subscribe or click here to gift a subscription.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: