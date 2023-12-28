CHICAGO — Another year of bringing you the news from every corner of the city has come and gone.
In 2023, Chicago got a new mayor, officials struggled with how to help a wave of newly arrived migrants and the city lost at least four firefighters and two police officers in the line of duty.
Amid the big headlines, we continued to share the smaller stories of the Chicagoans making a difference every day.
Moments from 2023:
Golden Gloves Celebrates 100 Years Of Boxing With Championships This Weekend
Board Of Ethics Wants Lightfoot Campaign Investigated For Trying To Recruit CPS Students With Extra Credit
Want A Glittery Grill? Tooth Gems Are Trending In Chicago And Beyond
Local Lens: How An Oppressively Hot Day Led To A Classic Chicago Photo
Meet The Adorable Fox Family Living In Millennium Park
Fire Department Faces ‘Unprecedented’ Tragedy After 2 Firefighters Killed On Duty In 2 Days
Brandon Johnson Pledges To Reopen Mental Health Clinics, Push Progressive Change At Inaugural Address
Man With Weapons, Swastika Flag, Found Dead After Friday Standoff With Police In West Humboldt Park
Inside La Cueva, Chicago’s Oldest Latino Drag Bar: ‘It’s A Magical World’
City’s Last-Minute Street Closures Didn’t Stop Mexican Independence Day Celebrations Downtown
PHOTOS: See The Air Force Thunderbirds Refuel Mid-air Ahead Of Chicago Air And Water Show
The Bear’ Effect: Chicago Restaurants Featured In Show See Traffic Skyrocket
Vice President Kamala Harris Gets Smoked Fish Feast At Calumet Fisheries During Chicago Visit
Howard Brown Health Workers Go On Strike, Warn Of ‘More Burnout And Turnover’ As LGBTQ Organization Lays Off 64 Workers
Norfolk Southern Railway Hosting Community Meeting As Company Finalizes Years-Long Takeover Of Englewood Land
In Englewood, Thousands Of Tulips Are Blooming — During The Winter
Years After Strokes, Renowned Dancer Kirby Reed Teaches Others To Dance For Him: ‘Through You, I Move Again’
Homelessness Crisis At O’Hare Shows More City Support Is Needed On NW Side And Beyond, Advocates Say
3 Men Protesting Migrants’ Move Into Closed Woodlawn School Arrested
‘We Just Need The World To Know We’re Still Here’: Hundreds Mark Year Since Russia Invaded Ukraine At Vigil
Renowned Artist Kay Smith Turns 100 Monday. She’s Spent The Past Century Depicting US History In Watercolors
Mayor Lori Lightfoot Loses Reelection Bid, First One-Term Mayor In 40 Years
Milwaukee Avenue Polish Heritage Signs Debut At Pulaski Day Celebration In Wicker Park
Slain Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso Remembered At Funeral As Husband Who Was Proud Of Work
Chicago River Dyed Green For St. Patrick’s Day 2023
Bouncer Shot Outside Wicker Park Club In 2018 Chasing His Dream To Be A Pro Wrestler
Chicagohenge 2023 Is Dazzling Chicagoans. Here’s How You Can See It This Week
Will Retired Cops Return To CPD? Would More Detectives Curb Crime? Vallas, Johnson Spar Over Public Safety Platforms
Little Village Discount Mall Vendors, Some There For Decades, Pack Up As They Are Evicted From Booths
Brandon Johnson Wins Chicago Mayor’s Race
PHOTOS: Hundreds Flock To Pilsen’s 18th Street For Via Crucis Stations Of The Cross
Democratic National Convention Will Show Chicago Is ‘Best City’ In The US, Officials Vow
Chicago Broke A 138-Year Record For Warm Weather — But Snow’s Possible Monday
Meet Pesho, Sidai And Lomelok, The Lincoln Park Zoo’s Adorable Lion Cubs
Is Plover Mania Back? More Piping Plovers Spotted At Montrose Beach After Imani’s Return
Thousands Of Tulips In Washington Park Are Beautifying The Neighborhood — While Highlighting Inequity
Pickleball Drama Deepens After Park District Removes 2 Of 3 Courts At Old Town’s Bauler Park
Modern Mediterranean Restaurant Elia To Open In Wicker Park
Aréanah Preston Dreamt Of Being Police Superintendent, Loved Ones Say At Young Officer’s Funeral
Sueños Music Festival Kicks Off Second Year Of Celebrating Reggaeton At Grant Park
City Officials Pitch Plan To Convert Diplomat Motel Into Transitional Housing During Rowdy Meeting
Southeast Side Activists Vow To Keep Fighting After Judge Gives New Life To Metal Scrapper’s Bid To Open
Why Chicago Is Losing The War On Rats
Heatwave Music Festival Blazes Weekend With EDM Performances At Northerly Island [PHOTOS]
The Little Calumet River Is A Hub For Black History. Advocates Want To Include It In A National Heritage Area
The Art Of Drag: A Tribute To Chicago’s Vast, Beautiful And Creative Drag Community
Racing Season In Chicago Commences With High Speed Sailboat Grand Prix On Lake Michigan [PHOTOS]
At Vigil For Noah Enos, Loved Ones Vow To Find Out How He Ended Up Dead In The Chicago River
Pritzker Downs Jell-O Shot, Twitter Goes Wild For Giannoulias’ ‘Thirsttrap’ Pic At 2023 Pride Parade (PHOTOS)
PHOTOS: Eerie Scenes Across Chicago As City Struggles With Dangerous Air Quality
Biden Touts Economic Plan In Chicago, Praises Mayor Johnson — But No, He Didn’t Ride The ‘L’
NASCAR Fans Brave Rain-Soaked Chicago Weekend To Watch Shortened — And Pricey — Grant Park Races
As Rev. Jesse Jackson Steps Down, Vice President Kamala Harris, Other Leaders Celebrate ‘One Of America’s Greatest Patriots’
Rogers Park Motel Becomes Migrant Shelter Housing 250 People
Loretto Hospital Workers Strike For Living Wages, Safer Conditions
Wrigley Field Icon Ronnie Woo Woo Isn’t Going Anywhere
9-Year-Old Serabi Medina’s Family, Teachers, Neighbors Mourn The Loss Of A Young, ‘Amazing Soul’
‘Woo Lady’ Keeps Morning Crowd Motivated On Lakefront Trail
Preservationists, Congregants Race To Save Historic Bronzeville Church In Foreclosure
Chicago Air And Water Show, As Seen From The Air And Water (PHOTOS)
One Real Estate Empire, $15 Million In Unpaid Rat-Related Tickets
One Year After First Migrant Buses Sent To Chicago, City Still Unprepared To Tackle Crisis: ‘There Is No Over For This’
Obama Center Gentrification Fears Lead To South Shore Affordable Housing Ordinance Proposal
Larry Snelling Confirmed As Next Chicago Police Superintendent
Bronzeville’s The Forum Uncovers Century-Old, Hand-Painted Scenic Theater Backdrops
Berlin Nightclub Workers Call For Boycott As They Fight For Contract
Decorated Senior Olympian Now Working To Mentor West Side Kids
Alderwoman ‘Attacked’ At Protest Over Brighton Park Migrant Tent Camp
Thousands March In Chicago Calling For Ceasefire In Gaza
Migrants Sleep Outside In Frigid Temps As City Council Squabbles About What To Do Next
At Vigil For 16-Year-Old Cyclist Josh Anleu, Family Urges Drivers To ‘Do Better’
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa Narrowly Avoids Censure At Another Chaotic Council Meeting
Englewood’s Sikia Restaurant Prepares For Refresh With Community Input
Last 2 Standalone Bowling Shops In Chicago Keep The Ball Rolling
Hundreds Attend Funeral For Firefighter Andrew ‘Drew’ Price: ‘Until We Meet Again, Mahalo’
Swift Mansion Tenants Say Owners Illegally Evicted Them Before Massive Fire
Apollo’s 2000 Theater In Little Village Gets First Approval To Become A Chicago Landmark
The Grinch Of Beverly Brings Holiday Humbuggery To 99th Street
Downtown Encampment Cleanings ‘A Big Step Forward’ After Months Of Problems, Alderman Says
At Vigil for 5-Year-Old Migrant Boy, Volunteers Warn Against More ‘Predictable’ Deaths
Ed Burke Guilty Of Racketeering In Federal Corruption Trial
Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: