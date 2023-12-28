CHICAGO — Amid all the New Year’s bashes and ball drops coming up, there’s also a holiday bar crawl, lots of comedy shows, a sparkling wine tasting tour and more this weekend.

If you’re looking for more ways to celebrate the new year, Block Club rounded up 37 ways to ring in 2024 this weekend — from midnight parties to theater shows.

Here’s a roundup of 14 things to do in Chicago this weekend:

The Lights of Christmas Drive-Thru is on display through Jan. 3. Credit: Provided

5-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

Guaranteed Rate Field, 333 W. 35th St.; entrance is at 3326 S. Wentworth Ave.

Christmas may be over, but the lights aren’t going down just yet. Drive through this iconic lights display — made up of 1 million smart LED lights and many whimsical installations — while staying cozy in your own car through the weekend. Admission is $39.99 online.

5-9 p.m. Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday and 1-10 p.m. Saturday

Wrigleyville Wonderland, 3518 N. Clark St.

Keep your holiday spirits high with a crawl through Wrigleyville bars — end up at the Christkindlmarket. Stops include Bamboo Club, Moe’s Cantina, Old Crow Smokehouse, Almost Home Tavern and more. Tickets are $19.99 online.

6-8 p.m. Friday

The Haitian American Museum of Chicago, 4654 N. Racine Ave.

Celebrate museum staff, volunteers and friends with this December bash at the museum’s new Vodou gift shop. There will be a Tarot Card workshop, lights bites and drinks. Tickets are free (but limited) online.

7 p.m. (all ages) and 9 p.m. (18+) Friday

The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Things get complicated when Frosty the Snowman’s spirit gets entangled with Santa Claus’ new high-tech workshop. Watch this magical and comedic face-off go down with black light lasers, music, audience interaction and more. General admission tickets are $16-23 online.

7-10 p.m. Friday

345 Art Gallery, 345 N. Kedzie Ave.

This comedy night is for the ladies. Don your favorite white outfit and laugh along with four comedians: host Lady Lunchabelle, Mo Good, Jordan Gamby and Tara Terry. Tickets are $30 online.

9-10:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30-11 p.m. Saturday

The Lincoln Lodge, 2040 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The show has sold out in Los Angeles, New York and the Glasgow International Comedy Festival — and now it’s come to Chicago. Chicago-born and NYC-based comedian Clay Horowitz is headlining this weekend’s show featuring comedians under 30 for two nights this weekend, with giveaways, audience games and more. General admission tickets are $10 online.

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday

MLK Skating and Bowling Center, 1219 W. 76th St.

Bowl, skate and enjoy breakfast with a special holiday character ahead of the new year. Admission and bowling are $12 and skate and shoe rentals are $4.

5:30-7 p.m. Saturday

Eataly, 43 E. Ohio St.

Pop open bottles of wine and pair them with antipasti during this guided tasting tour at Eataly. Tickets are $75 online.

8-11:59 p.m. Saturday

Marz Community Brewing, 3630 S. Iron St.

Celebrate the local brewery with hot brass jams, food, drinks, dancing, merch and more at this party featuring Environmental Encroachment, which uses performance art and theatrics to create unique entertainment environments. Costumes are encouraged. This party is free and open to all ages.

9 p.m. Saturday

Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.

Catch Chicago musician NNAMDÏ perform with post-rock band Monobody. Tickets to the 21+ show are $20 online.

9 p.m. Saturday

Bronzeville Winery, 4420 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Sip on wine and enjoy a blend of of hip-hop, R&B, soul music and more at this inaugural 21+ event at Bronzeville Winery. Tickets are available online.

8 p.m. Sunday-12:30 a.m. Monday

Winter’s Jazz Club, 465 N. McClurg Ct.

Spend New Year’s Eve with the internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist Denise Thimes. Tickets start at $15 online, complete with a complimentary champagne toast.

Lindsey Stirling from her album, “Snow Waltz.” Credit: Provided

8:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday

Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Dr.

Classically trained musician Lindsey Stirling is bringing her electronic violin to Chicago for her latest “Snow Waltz” album tour. Tickets start at $49 online.

10 p.m. Sunday

Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.

Chicago punk band Stress Positions will open up NNAMDÏ’s New Year’s Eve Show this weekend. Tickets are $25 online.

7 p.m. Friday

Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier, 840 E. Grand Ave.

Party on Friday with “chart-topping sensation, and electronic music wizard” Zedd at Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier. Do312 is also hooking up a lucky winner with VIP tickets and a Zedd merch pack. Enter to win!

10 p.m. Friday

TAO Chicago, 632 N. Dearborn St.

Drop by TAO Chicago on Friday for a show from North Coast headliner, NGHTMRE.

7 p.m. Saturday

The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St.

Come be captivated by the hilarious Andrew Schulz this Saturday at The Chicago Theatre.

8 p.m. Saturday

The Green Mill, 4802 N. Broadway St.

Head to The Green Mill for a night of jazz featuring a variety of talents with Battles of the Saxes.

5 p.m. Sunday

House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St.

Cap off 2023 on a high with Shrek Rave at House of Blues.

9 p.m. Sunday

Punch Bowl Social, 310 N. Green St.

Head to Punch Bowl Social for champagne, food, a dance party and more as you celebrate the highs of 2023 and the dawn of the new year.

