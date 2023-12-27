CHICAGO — As libraries across the country face threats and book bans, Illinois will become the first state in the nation to ban the practice beginning Jan. 1.

In June, Gov. JB Pritzker signed House Bill 2789 into law. It prevents public schools and community libraries that ban books from accessing state funding.

Secretary of State — and state librarian — Alexi Giannoulias spearheaded the effort shortly after taking office early this year.

“The concept of banning books contradicts the very essence of what our country stands

for,” Giannoulias said in a statement. “It also defies what education is all about: teaching our children to think for themselves. This landmark law is a triumph for our democracy, a win for First Amendment Rights, and a great victory for future generations.”

The American Library Association compiled more than 1,200 challenges to books nationally in 2022, nearly double the record number a year earlier. And librarians have faced violent threats.

Under the new law, Illinois public libraries must adopt the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights to receive any state funding — which includes “materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.”

