LAKEVIEW — Hutch American Bistro will soon close its doors after a decade in Lakeview.

The restaurant at 3301 N. Clark St. opened summer 2013 and was known for its brunch fare and bottomless drink specials. Hutch also was the inspiration for two sister restaurants in Chicago. But like those locations, the original Hutch is calling it quits.

Hutch’s last day in business will be Monday, when it will host its annual New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch. It announced the closure Tuesday.

“It was an extremely difficult decision to make,” Hutch’s management wrote in the announcement. “The last 10 years have been a [whirlwind]! The cubs winning the World Series, Blackhawks winning the Stanley cup, the world shut down, riots… what a ride!”

A decision for the closure was not given publicly.

Hutch wrote on Instagram that it plans to “go out with a bang” and will be offering $5 beers and $10 cocktails until its closure.

Hutch is owned by Hutch American Concepts, which has shuttered a number of its local businesses recently.

The restaurant group closed its Andersonville taco spot Boca Loca Cantina in November, while a River North location remains open. Savannah Supper Club and Savannah Luncheonette have also both been closed by the group.

Hutch’s popularity also led to spin-off spots in Andersonville and River North, but both outposts have since closed.

