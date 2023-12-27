CHICAGO — Oh, the weather outside is delightful.

Chicago is on track to have its third warmest December on record — with its highest average temperature since the late 1800s, said Zachary Yack, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

December is averaging 39.8 degrees, about 10 degrees higher than the month’s typical temperatures, Yack said.

December 1877 remains the benchmark for warm starts to the winter, as that month recorded an average temperature of 43.4 degrees, Yack said. December 1889 remains in second with an average monthly temperature at 40.7 degrees.

An El Niño weather pattern is mostly to blame for the phenomenon, according to Yack. An El Niño refers to warm weather near the surface of the tropical Pacific Ocean being blown across the United States, resulting in warmer and drier winter months for some areas, including Chicago.

“We’ve had a very mild weather pattern,” Yack said. “We’re trending warmer and drier.”

It’s also been a bad month to be a snowman. Chicago has only seen three-tenths of an inch of snow this month, tied for the fifth least snowy December on record, Yack said.

Chicago enjoyed a white Christmas last year, when just an inch of snow blanketed the area. The city also had a white Christmas in 2017.

